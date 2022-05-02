Hoosier author Janis Thornton’s newest book, “The 1965 Palm Sunday Tornadoes in Indiana” was released on Monday. The tornadoes that devastated much of Indiana, including Elkhart and LaGrange counties, were part of a collective rampage that ripped through six Midwestern states.
Information from The Goshen News is included in the book.
Palm Sunday in 1965 started as the nicest of the year, with the kind of weather that encouraged Hoosiers to fire up the barbecue grill, hit the golf course, or take a leisurely drive through the country, according to a synopsis of the book. That evening, however, the skies over northern and central Indiana turned an ominous black and storms moved in, quickly manifesting as the worst tornado outbreak in Indiana history.
Within three hours, twisters, some a half-mile wide, swept through 17 counties, destroying communities and leaving death and destruction in their wake, the synopsis reads. When the tornadoes were finished with Indiana, 137 people were dead, hundreds were injured, and thousands more were forever changed.
Thornton’s book, according to publisher Arcadia Publishing, is the first encompassing all three lines of tornadoes that tore through northern and central Indiana on April 11, 1965. The book features dozens of photographs and more than 100 stories shared by people who experienced the tornadoes’ wrath first hand. They are stories of heroism, terror and heartbreaking loss, many told for the first time.
“When people ask what drew me to this project my answer is simple: I love people, I love history, and I love telling powerful stories,” Thornton said. “Recording one of Indiana’s most tragic natural events through the experiences of people who lived it makes for powerful storytelling, and I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to document how so many lives were touched that long-ago Palm Sunday night.”
The book will be available for purchase at major bookstores and online booksellers, as well as Thornton’s website, www.janis-thornton.com. For more information, contact Thornton via the website listed, or visit her on Facebook @janisthorntonauthor.
