A tree rests on a house near the intersection of South 15th Street and East Jackson Street following severe thunderstorms Thursday morning in Goshen.

 Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News

Elkhart County residents impacted by strong winds Wednesday night are asked to contact Indiana 211 to report damages and help with a damage assessment.

Local officials and the National Weather Service are working to determine if the area experienced straight-line winds or a possible tornado, according to a statement from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. At least 10 homes are known to have experienced damage at this time.

As of 3 p.m., more than 19,000 people were without power in Elkhart County and more than 30,000 overall across the state.

To help establish a comprehensive assessment of damages, residents with damage can call 211 or visit the Indiana 211 website.

