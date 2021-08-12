Elkhart County residents impacted by strong winds Wednesday night are asked to contact Indiana 211 to report damages and help with a damage assessment.
Local officials and the National Weather Service are working to determine if the area experienced straight-line winds or a possible tornado, according to a statement from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. At least 10 homes are known to have experienced damage at this time.
As of 3 p.m., more than 19,000 people were without power in Elkhart County and more than 30,000 overall across the state.
To help establish a comprehensive assessment of damages, residents with damage can call 211 or visit the Indiana 211 website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.