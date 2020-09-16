A collision at the intersection of Ind. 15 and C.R. 46 in New Paris caused a diesel fuel leak Wednesday.
Elkhart County police said the crash occurred at 6:22 a.m. when a semi-trailer driven by Zorymor Maisonet Gonzalez of Interlachen, Florida, was headed south in the left-turn only lane on Ind. 15 and then turned right into the path of a Chevrolet pickup driven by Jerrod Griffin of Elkhart.
Police said the pickup caught fire after the impact. Griffin was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment of neck and leg injuries. Gonzalez was not injured. Police cited Gonzalez for unsafe lane movement. IDEM officials said Wednesday approximately 100 gallons of diesel fuel from the semi leaked into a storm drain that empties into Turkey Creek.
The IDEM release stated the Gonzalez’s trucking company hired a cleanup company and IDEM personnel will remain at the scene until the work is completed.
The crash closed Ind. 15 all morning.
