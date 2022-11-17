ELKHART COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation will close Ind. 120 for a culvert replacement beginning Monday.
Crews will replace the culvert between C.R. 17 and C.R. 19. Work is scheduled to start on Monday, Nov. 21, and expected to wrap up by Wednesday, Nov. 23. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change, INDOT officials stated in a press release.
During the closure, drivers can use the posted detour of Ind. 15 and U.S. 20, or seek an alternate route.
INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when travelling in and around all work zones.