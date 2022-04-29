GOSHEN — Republican Indiana House incumbent Timothy Wesco is facing a challenge for his District 21 seat from fellow Republican Stephen Gray in Tuesday’s primary election.
House District 21 includes portions of Elkhart and St. Joseph counties.
At the conclusion of Tuesday’s race, the top vote-getter will move forward as the Republican nominee for State Representative — District 21 in the November general election. There are currently no Democratic challengers in the race.
The Goshen News recently sent candidate questionnaires to each of the two candidates seeking to secure their party’s nomination for the District 21 seat. Candidate Wesco did not respond by the submittal deadline.
Below is some background information on Gray and his submitted responses to the questionnaire.
BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION
Gray — Age: 25; Education: home school/Indiana Connections Academy/Concord Community Schools K-8; Employment: self-employed; Hobbies: photography.
CANDIDATE QUESTIONS
In addition to their biographical information, each candidate was asked to answer four questions relating to their candidacy for State Representative — District 21. The questions and Gray’s responses are as follows:
Question 1: Please tell us, why do you want to serve as State Representative – District 21?
Gray: “I’m running because, for too many years, the people of District 21 have not been properly represented. A representative is supposed to represent the majority of the district while still following the Constitutions of the United States and Indiana. In 2020, we, unfortunately, saw exactly how much control the government has, and yet the Indiana General Assembly did nothing to reign in these tyrannical powers of the Indiana Government. Mom-and-pop shops were forced to shut down some to close their doors for good. Hoosiers were told they couldn’t go to work while others were told they were essential and could keep a paycheck. That’s never OK because, for every Hoosier, their job is essential to their livelihood and families.”
Question 2: Education has been a hot-button issue in Indiana for years. If elected, in what direction would you lead education in Indiana, and what changes, if any, would you like to see in the state’s education system?
Gray: “In my opinion, we need to focus on more career development and getting the kids prepared for the real world. We are focusing on book smarts and while that’s great, for a kid like I was growing up I knew what I wanted to do. The public school system is failing our kids today and that’s clear through enrollment numbers. Critical race theory must go. Enroll your kids in private school or homeschool. The curriculum should always be made available to the parents and/or guardian(s) that request it.”
Question 3: Discussions surrounding the legalization of marijuana are happening in many states right now. Would you support the legalization of marijuana in Indiana? Why or why not?
Gray: “I support the legalization of marijuana because we are losing out on a significant amount of tax revenue to states where it is legal. This will also allow us to decrease jail overcrowding and also not criminalize someone who is otherwise law-abiding. If legalized, the taxes from this could ultimately eliminate property taxes. For more information, voters can go to www.standwithstephen.com.”
Question 4: State Budget — Considering things like the rising concerns surrounding inflation, all of the economic uncertainty that followed the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, and knowing what an economic downturn can look like in the state (the Great Recession, etc.), if elected, what are some of the ways you would try to help navigate the state toward a more secure economic future and prepare for the next possible downturn?
Gray: “Unfortunately, we can’t predict the future. We must be fiscally responsible which is why we have rainy day funds. One way to achieve this is one that we invest in bonds like some counties do already. Another would be with the legalization of marijuana (when legalized in Indiana), we make a marijuana tax just like they did with alcohol and tobacco.”
