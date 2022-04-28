GOSHEN — Elkhart County Commissioner Frank Lucchese, R-District 1, is facing a challenge for his District 1 seat from fellow Republican Bob Barnes in Tuesday’s primary election.
Of the three seats on the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners, the District 1 seat represents the townships of Concord and Washington.
The board constitutes the legislative body of the county for ordinance purposes and is the executive branch of the county. The board is also responsible for county buildings, lands and property; purchasing and authorizing payments; signing contracts; supervising and directing county departments; and performing many other governing functions.
At the conclusion of Tuesday’s primary election, the top vote-getter will move forward as the Republican nominee for County Commissioner — District 1 in the November general election. There are currently no Democratic challengers in the race.
The Goshen News recently sent candidate questionnaires to each of the two candidates seeking to secure their party’s nomination for the District 1 seat. Candidate Barnes did not respond by the submittal deadline.
Below is some background information on Lucchese and his submitted responses to the questionnaire.
BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION
Lucchese — Age: 56; Education: Elkhart Memorial 1983/Ball State University 1988; Employment: Elkhart County Commissioner — District 1/Former co-owner of Lucchese’s Italian Restaurant; Family: Wife, Tonja, and two grown children, Ashley and Grant; Hobbies: playing golf and spending time on the water with family and friends.
CANDIDATE QUESTIONS
In addition to their biographical information, each candidate was asked to answer three questions relating to their candidacy for Elkhart County Commissioner — District 1. The questions and Lucchese’s responses are as follows:
Question 1: Please tell us, why do you want to serve as Elkhart County Commissioner – District 1?
Lucchese: “I am seeking re-election for a lot of reasons but some of the important reasons are: First and foremost, I love what I’m doing. Born and raised in Elkhart County. And now I have raised my family here. I enjoy serving and working for the best county in the state. I want to keep moving Elkhart County forward and making it an even better place to live, work and raise a family for the next generation. Elkhart County has become the envy of surrounding communities for being a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family. I am honored for being a small part of that and I am hoping to continue to serve our county and it’s residents for another term.
Question 2: What do you see as some of the most pressing challenges facing the county and the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners today, and what are some of the ways you would try to tackle those challenges if elected?
Lucchese: “One of the county’s biggest challenges is finding enough workers to allow all of our businesses, small to large, to survive and compete in this economy. With finding those workers, we also need more affordable housing. Without affordable housing, it will be tough to attract those workers. I’m sorry to say that we don’t have all those challenges answered. But I can guarantee that those two issues are at the forefront of our minds. We are constantly working towards finding solutions to those two issues. It’s so very important if we want Elkhart County to continue be a leader in economic growth and make Elkhart County the true envy of the rest of the state.
“With Elkhart County now growing to over 207,000 residents, we really need to find a balance between helping our vibrant business community continue to grow and prosper and trying to maintain the rural charm that our residents love. Elkhart County is one of the top manufacturing counties in the state. Plus we are also one of the top agricultural counties in the state. This makes us unique in the state, having two major industries competing for workforce and suitable land. This means the two industries clash at times. We are working through our planning and zoning departments to help them both thrive in the county. But ultimately it comes down to the final vote from the commissioners. Those decisions can be some of the toughest decisions we have to make, because you always know someone is going away unhappy with our decision. I personally am a strong personal property rights commissioner. Landowners have the right to do with their property as they wish, but at times those rights clash between homeowners, industry and agriculture. That is when the commissioners have to make the tough decision on which one wins out. I always try to make my decisions on what’s best for Elkhart County as a whole. What’s best for all of the 207,000 residents of the county, and how this affects our county 30 years down the road.
“Inflation has become a large issue for the day-to-day lives of our residents. With that, the county is starting to see many challenges with the cost of doing business and supplying the residents with the services they expect and deserve. The tax dollars are not going as far with this skyrocketing inflation as they used too. Those tax dollars are the residents’ money. It’s our job to be good stewards of those monies and make them go as far as we can while still providing the services our residents require. It will be a challenge, but I’m sure we can do it.”
Question 3: County Budget — Considering things like the rising concerns surrounding inflation, all of the economic uncertainty that followed the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, and knowing what an economic downturn can look like in the county (the Great Recession, etc.), if elected, what are some of the ways you would try to help navigate the county toward a more secure economic future and prepare for the next possible downturn?
Lucchese: “The question is if there is another downturn in the economy, how will we manage the downturn? It’s not if ... it’s when. We survived the Great Recession of 2008 with strong conservative philosophies. Making cuts where needed. Doing business from strong balances we maintained over the years of good economic times. Those philosophies are very prevalent in your current local government. Between the council and the commissioners, we are a very conservative group. We are always preparing for the next downturn. It will be tough as always, but we will be ready.”
