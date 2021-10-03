Kayakers and canoers spent much of Saturday paddling up the Elkhart River as part of an event to both support a local service organization and celebrate one of the area’s natural attractions.
Lacasa Inc.’s new Elkhart River Challenge launched on a cool and somewhat rainy early-October Saturday, with about 30 participants hitting the water on a 17.2 mile course.
Racers kicked off from the Interra Credit Union branch in downtown Goshen and wound their way up to Island Park in the middle of the St. Joseph River in downtown Elkhart. Along the way, participants were met those who joined in with a parade float at Studebaker Park in Elkhart.
Ted Beatty of South Bend rowed his racing canoe up to Island Park’s finish ladder at close to 11 a.m., taking third place in the event. He said he knew he wouldn’t be in the running for the $2,000 in prize money for the winner, and focused mostly on the opportunity to enjoy the ride.
“I just enjoyed the scenery for three hours,” Beatty said. “It’s just a pretty stretch of river where you wouldn’t think there is a pretty stretch of river. And so, it’s fun to have an excuse to get out, and it’s always fun to see other boats on the water.”
Beatty, who’s paddled this stretch of the river before along with other routes in the region for fun, said he was excited this event was organized.
“I think it’s wonderful,” Beatty said. “Every town on the river should have one event like this every year.”
Lacasa spearheaded the event as a way to raise funds and awareness for the organization’s programs, such as housing, financial education, neighborhood stabilization and community empowerment, said Heidi Stoltzfus-McHugh, LaCasa’s chief impact officer.
Celebrating the river tying Goshen and Elkhart together was another goal.
“We wanted to get out and do something and connect Elkhart and Goshen, and the Elkhart River getting them there was a great way to do that,” Stoltzfus-McHugh said, still a little soggy after her canoe ride with other Lacasa members.
She said she hopes the organization will be able to host the event again next year, grow it with even more participation, and build on the successes of this inaugural race.
The River Challenge also coincided with Heart City Health’s Heart Beat of the City music festival that was held in downtown Elkhart Saturday evening.
