SOUTH BEND — Live shows, music, conferences and more return to the Morris Performing Arts Center and Century Center as St. Joseph County moves from orange to yellow category in the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID metrics.
Officials at The Morris Performing Arts Center and Century Center said they have been monitoring the latest developments regarding the COVID-19. Following the guidelines put forth by the CDC, state and city, face masks and six feet of social distancing are required for all staff, vendors, contactors, clients and guests of the Morris Performing Arts Center and Century Center at all times. To meet the social distancing requirements, they said, performances will have reduced capacity seating at the Morris Performing Arts Center until further notice. In addition, both venues will provide the following.
• Enhanced cleaning procedures — both in type and frequency
• Daily deep cleanings and disinfections with emphasis on high touch-point surfaces via an electrostatic sprayer
• Air duct cleaning
• Air filter changes and upgrades
• Increased use of outside air through air handlers
• Hand sanitizer dispensers located at key areas, such as entrances, elevators and stairs
• Plexiglass protectors for customer interaction
• Messaging throughout the facilities to reinforce proper social distancing and hygiene practices
• Health screen questionnaire for all staff upon arrival at the facility, in addition to a temperature check and training for staff
“We have been actively preparing for the day when live events could return to our venues and as that day nears, we are ready to welcome fans and guests back,” said Venues Parks & Arts’ Executive Director of Venues, Jeff Jarnecke. “The infrastructure and process changes we instilled, both those you can see and those you cannot, will aid in the safety of all involved while still providing an enjoyable experience in downtown South Bend.”
The Morris Performing Arts Center and Century Center have confirmed the following events for the next few months but are subject to change. All events hosted at the Morris and Century Center have been coordinated with and approved by the St. Joseph County Health Department.
Morris Performing Arts Center
- April 10 — South Bend Symphony Orchestra: “Bach’s Concerto for Oboe D’Amore” at 6:30 p.m.
- April 17-18 — "The Color Purple" — 7:30 p.m. April 17 and at 4 p.m. April 18
- April 24 — South Bend Symphony Orchestra: “Clyne & Haydn” at 6:30 p.m.
- May 8 — South Bend Symphony Orchestra: “Beethoven’s 8th” at 6:30 p.m.
Century Center
- March 7 — Bridal Spectacular
- March 19-21 — Michiana Boat & Sports Show
- April 3 — U93 Summer Activity Fair
Century Center ticketing and event information can be found at www.centurycenter.org.
Walk-up sales at Morris Box Office are unavailable at this time. Tickets for Morris performances can be purchased by phone at 574-235-9190 / toll-free at 800-537-6415 on Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or online at www.morriscenter.org. All other Morris inquiries can be emailed to info@morriscenter.org.
