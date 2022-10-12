GOSHEN — Today in-person early voting begins and is open until Monday, Nov. 7.
All registered Indiana voters are eligible to vote early in-person. Contact your county clerk’s office to find locations and hours for early voting. General Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. A valid photo ID is required to vote.
In-Person Absentee Voter Center Locations
LOCATIONS
Goshen — Goshen First Presbyterian Church, East Lincoln Ave., Goshen, between Fifth and Sixth Streets, North Fifth Street parking lot
Elkhart — Lincoln Center, 608 Oakland Ave., Elkhart (report to the reception desk on the first floor to be directed to the voting room)
Middlebury — Middlebury Church of the Brethren, 507 Bristol Ave. (Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 ONLY)
Nappanee — First Brethren Church, 1600 N. Main St. (Oct. 29th and Nov.5 ONLY)
SCHEDULE
• Today through Friday, Oct. 14 — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Goshen and Elkhart
• Oct. 17 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Goshen and Elkhart
• Oct. 18-21 — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Goshen and Elkhart
• Oct. 24 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Goshen and Elkhart
• Oct. 25-28 — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Goshen and Elkhart
• Oct. 29 — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Goshen, Elkhart, Middlebury and Nappanee
• Oct. 31 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Goshen and Elkhart
• Nov. 1-4 — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Goshen and Elkhart
• Nov. 5 — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Goshen, Elkhart, Middlebury and Nappanee
• Nov. 7 — 8 a.m. to noon — Goshen and Elkhart
According to state statute, the Secretary of State shall request Indiana news media to include a copy of the Voter’s Bill of Rights as part of election coverage. Access the Indiana Voter’s Bill of Rights here: https://www.in.gov/sos/elections/voter-information/voters-rights/indiana-voters-bill-of-rights/
Other important election-related dates for voters:
• Now – Oct. 27: Voters can request absentee or vote-by-mail ballots in-person, online, or by mail, the latter of which must be received by Oct. 27.
• Nov. 8: Absentee/mail-in ballots must be returned, either in person or by mail, the latter of which must be received by Nov. 8.
• Nov. 8, Election Day: Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.