GOSHEN — With Elkhart Township’s fire and emergency medical services set to be taken over by the city at the beginning of the new year, officials close to the agreement are stressing that the change will be a beneficial one for the township’s residents and businesses.
The interlocal agreement, which was approved by the Elkhart Township Board, the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety and the Goshen City Council earlier this month, includes the transfer of the township’s two fire stations, located at 308 Egbert Road and 201 S. 22nd St., and all related vehicles and equipment to the city by Jan. 1.
As part of the agreement, the township will pay the city varying amounts each year for the next five years to help offset the costs of the Goshen Fire Department taking over the township department’s service area. For example, in 2022, the township will pay the city $150,000. Then, in 2023, the payment will increase to $400,000. And then for the following three years, the township will pay $350,000 per year, after which there will be a cost of service study done and rates will be adjusted based on that study.
According to Elkhart Township Trustee Chuck Cheek, who brought the idea of the interlocal agreement to the city on behalf of the township board, one of the driving factors behind the approved agreement is the fact that recruiting enough volunteers to properly man the township’s fire department has become increasingly difficult in recent years.
“I’ve been the trustee since 2003, and in 2003 I had 37 volunteers, and could depend on a little over half of them to show up for everything,” Cheek said. “Now, I’m down to eight volunteers, and two or three of them will show up consistently. That’s the basic reason, right there.
“This has been going on for years, the lack of volunteers, just because individuals basically don’t have the dedication that they used to have,” he added of the volunteer drop-off. “We have monthly meetings, and we have training, and many of them not only would not show up to the service calls that we have, but for the training and the meetings. They just didn’t show up. So, that’s the problem that you get into when you just have people that are volunteering to do the work. And people are just busier now, and they have more options as far as things that they can do. So, volunteering for a fire department is not a priority any more like it used to be.”
Goshen Fire Chief Dan Sink offered a similar sentiment when asked about the city’s takeover of services.
“Volunteerism, and that whole aspect of service, has changed,” Sink said. “There are societal changes going on, and it’s just not the same as it used to be. And recruitment and retention in the volunteer fire service is a real struggle. And to that end, our state fire chiefs association is trying to foster programs and help departments throughout the state for volunteer fire recruitment and retention, but it’s very tough.”
Beyond the volunteer recruitment issue, Sink also pointed to the fact that as the city has continued to grow and expand, the township has continued to shrink as a result, making the city’s eventual takeover of the township’s fire and EMS services increasingly more likely with each passing year.
“I think it’s been in some thoughts and some discussions for some years, as the city has continued to grow and the township has continued to shrink,” Sink said. “More recently, I think, just in the history and evolution, again, definitely the city has grown. We’re a Class 3 city now in Indiana, and the township has gotten smaller over the years. We’ve been running their EMS for years anyway. So, the only other aspect that we’re going to be taking on will be running their fire call volume.”
According to Cheek, the city’s takeover of the township’s fire services will likely add an additional 17% to 20% to the Goshen Fire Department’s existing service area.
“The township is 36 square miles, because it’s six miles by six miles,” added Doug Gadson, chief of the Elkhart Township Fire Department. “But what we cover is everything that’s outside the corporate limits of the city of Goshen and inside the township, which runs from C.R. 17 to C.R. 31, east and west and north and south from C.R. 26 to C.R. 42.”
Gadson noted that the township department typically averages around 280 to 300 service calls per year, though for 2021 that number jumped quite a bit.
“We’re over 350 for this year,” he said. “It’s been a busy year.”
According to Sink, Gadson — who was the township department’s only non-volunteer member — will be hired by the Goshen Fire Department as a special firefighter as part of the approved agreement.
“We will be hiring Doug, and Doug will run a tanker out of the Egbert fire house for a shift,” Sink said of the plan. “Then, when his shift ends, we will be assuming that role and running a tanker out of central every day. For at least early on in the beginning, the fire station that they have on 22nd Street, we will use that to house all of our reserve apparatus that we have in our fleet. And I think that we’ll decide how that use goes once we kind of get our feet wet in taking over that rural response, and then make decisions based on good data and experience on what we want to do with those stations going forward in the future.”
As for the township department’s eight volunteers, there are currently no plans for any of them to be retained by the city.
According to Cheek, that loss of the fire service’s volunteer element is one of the more difficult aspects of the new agreement.
“It’s a big change, just because you’re seeing the volunteer situation pass,” Cheek said. “But that’s just a part of life. Whenever you have volunteers, you know that many of them aren’t going to be able to show up. So, that’s the situation that we’re in, and that’s why we did what we did, because I think it’s better for the community, and it’s better for my constituents who are outside the city of Goshen.
“They need to know that they’re going to be safe, and the Goshen Fire Department is a good fire department, and they have good professionals,” he added. “In fact, many of my former volunteers have gone on to join the Goshen Fire Department. It has been a good training area for individuals who want to become professionals, and I’m glad that I’ve been able to be a part of that.”
Sink, too, said he’s confident the city’s takeover of the township fire department’s services will ultimately prove to be a benefit to the township.
“I mean, believe me, the volunteers who have served the community have worked really hard, but you have people responding from home as opposed to us, where every day, if there are no vacations, you have 18 people on staff that are going to respond,” Sink said of his department. “Everyone here is at the ready as opposed to having to travel from their home, or get ready, or leave employment somewhere to be able to do that. So, I think the citizens are going to be well served.”
