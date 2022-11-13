Illinois students injured in Warsaw crash

WARSAW — A New York man is in custody and facing possible criminal charges following a semi-truck versus school bus crash in Warsaw Saturday evening, which resulted in at least 16 people being taken to the hospital, including three with critical injuries.
Victor Santos, 58, Brooklyn, New York, who was operating a truck and trailer out of New Jersey, was arrested and is currently being held on a 48-hour hold, according to a Warsaw Police Department news release. This hold was put in place by the Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in regards to formal charges pertaining to operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony.
The bus was carrying members of the hockey team from St. Ignatius College Prep in Chicago, in town to spend the night for a weekend tournament in Culver. After having dinner in Warsaw, they were on their way to a local hotel, the release stated.
At about 8:06 p.m. reports came in of a tractor trailer truck swerving into other lanes and driving at excessive speed, and was reportedly driving off the roadway as it was entering the Warsaw city limits westbound on U.S. 30. Two minutes later, as officers were on their way to intercept, they were advised that the truck had just struck a school bus at the intersection of Center Street and the bus was on its side.
The semi-truck continued then west and came to a stop driving off the roadway into the ditch an eighth of a mile from the intersection.
"Based on initial investigation, it is believed at least one of the juveniles was ejected from the bus as it made a left or northbound turn onto Center St. from the eastbound left turn lane," the release stated. "The semi struck the bus in the right rear. Officers and other emergency personnel began attending to multiple injuries from critical to minor. Confirming with eyewitnesses and a nearby surveillance camera, the semi driver disregarded a red light by several seconds before striking the bus during its turn."
Officers suspected alcohol was a factor in the crash as they detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on the suspect and in the cab of the semi, as well as slurred speech. After failing standardized field sobriety tests, the suspect was asked to consent to a chemical test but refused.
"A search warrant was applied for and granted, allowing officers to have hospital staff take a blood draw, which will be submitted for official testing," the release stated.
23 students, ages ranging from 14 to 17, two adult coaches, and the bus driver were on the bus. All of the students' families have been notified.
"At this time, we have accounted for 16 injuries, three being very critical, and 10 considered with no injuries or sign offs at the local hospital," the release added. "Two critically injured youth were immediately transported by ambulance to Fort Wayne Lutheran. Additional injured youth were transported by ambulance to Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. The remainder of the players, coaches, and bus driver were transported by a bus provided by Warsaw Community Schools and went to LKH. Warsaw officers were assigned to the hospital to assist with triage and notification of family for the minors."
The crash remains under investigation.