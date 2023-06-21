LAGRANGE — An Illinois semi driver was killed in a crash on the Indiana Toll Road Wednesday morning.
Killed in the crash was Luka Cuk, 29.
At about 7 a.m. Wednesday, troopers were dispatched to the westbound lane of the Indiana Toll Road near the 120.5 mile-marker for a crash involving two semitractor-trailers. Upon arrival the troopers found a white 2015 Freightliner semitractor-trailer that had crashed into the rear end of a blue 2016 Kenworth semitractor-trailer.
According to Senior Trooper Craig Woodcox's preliminary investigation, prior to the crash the 2016 Kenworth was traveling west in the right lane well below the minimum speed limit. It was not immediately clear as to why the driver, Jawad Ahmed, 51, of New York, was operating at the slower speed.
The 2015 Freightliner, driven by Cuk, was also traveling west in the right lane, approaching the slower semi. As Cuk's semi came upon the slower lead semi, there is evidence of an attempted evasive action to avoid hitting rear of Ahmed's trailer, Woodcox stated in his report. He added, that action was too late. Cuk's semi-tractor struck the rear of the Ahmed's semitrailer and sustained heavy damage.
Cuk was initially trapped inside the wreckage, the report reads. Once he was able to be extricated by rescue personnel, life-saving medical care was immediately attempted but was unsuccessful. Cuk was pronounced dead at the scene by the LaGrange County Coroner. Cuk's immediate family has been notified by Lagrange County Coroner.
Ahmed was transported by ambulance to Parkview Hospital in LaGrange with what was described as non-life-threatening injuries.
As a result of the crash, the roadway was shut down for over three hours (7-10 a.m.) for the required investigation and clean up.
Agencies assisting Woodcox at the scene were: the Indiana State Police Toll Road Post, LaGrange County Sheriff's Office, Parkview LaGrange EMS, Howe Fire Department, LaGrange Fire Department, Grates Towing & Recovery, the West Michigan AirCare, and the LaGrange County Coroners office.
The investigation continues. The release stated that once complete, the investigation will be turned over to the LaGrange County Prosecutor for a full review and determination if any criminal charges are warranted.