FORT WAYNE — An Illinois man is under arrest and facing criminal charges in LaGrange County after he allegedly lead troopers on a late night high-speed pursuit, which subsequently lead to a single vehicle crash in St. Joe County, Michigan.
Adrian Ricardo Martinez, 19, Homer Glen, Illinois is charged with Resisting Law Enforcement (Fleeing), a level 6 felony, and reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor, an Indiana State Police news release stated.
At approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Trooper Jathan Rose attempted to stop a white BMW passenger vehicle alleged to have been traveling at over 100 mph eastbound on I-90 near the 114 mile marker.
Rather than yielding to the trooper's emergency lights and siren, the driver sped off instead. At one point prior to exiting the Toll Road speeds were reported at over 150mph. The BMW exited the Toll Road at the Howe/Sturgis exit.
The driver continued fleeing southbound on Ind. 9, then east on C.R. 700N, and then northbound on LaGrange C.R. 375 East from C.R. 700 North, headed towards the Michigan State Line at speeds over 100 mph.
"ISP Toll Road Post Command ordered Trooper Rose to terminate the pursuit prior to crossing into Michigan," the release stated. "Trooper Rose terminated his pursuit at CR375E & Fawn Road. ISP Toll Road dispatch then notified the St. Joseph County (MI) Police Department of the high-speed BMW continuing into their jurisdiction."
A short time later the St. Joseph County dispatch center reported having received a crash alert in the 70500 block of Kime Road, the same road in Michigan as LaGrange CR375E in Indiana. Deputies responded to the area and found a white BMW crashed and the driver, Martinez, injured with a bleeding head wound. St. Joe County EMS personnel transported Martinez to Parkview hospital in LaGrange for emergency medical care.
Martinez was treated at the hospital for his injuries and then released. Upon release from the hospital, ISP Troopers took him into custody and transported him to the LaGrange County Jail where he was booked into custody on preliminary charges related to the pursuit.
Toll Road troopers were assisted in their follow-up investigation by the St. Joseph County Police Department.