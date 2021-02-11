GOSHEN — Goshen police have released the names of the driver and victim involved in a crash where a woman was struck and killed by an ADEC van through a tragic set of circumstances.
Jeanette Yoder, 44, was an ADEC client waiting to be picked up in front of her apartment building, 2628 Ashton Pines Drive, at the Ashton Pines Apartment complex Wednesday morning. When a transit van driven by Kara Toland, Elkhart, arrived, Toland began to drive onto the sidewalk, Goshen police said in a report.
With previous rides, police indicated the ADEC shuttle had pulled up onto the sidewalk, closer to the building, to help Yoder avoid walking onto ice.
But around 8 a.m., as Toland rolled the van onto the sidewalk, police said this time the tires, “caught traction and lurched forward.” Yoder was struck and knocked to the ground, the report shows.
Toland then panicked, hit the accelerator instead of the brake, and drove over Yoder before crashing into the front of the apartment building, police said in the report.
Yoder was pinned under the van and died at the scene, police said.
She was the latest ADEC client set to be picked up at the apartment complex. Six passengers, who’d been picked up earlier, were in the van with Toland when Yoder was struck, the report shows. No injuries were reported among the passengers inside the van.
