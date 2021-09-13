GOSHEN — City officials are hoping an upcoming deep groundwater assessment of Goshen’s North Well Field will finally determine the source of groundwater contamination discovered at the site back in 2015.
In a news release issued by city officials Monday afternoon, it was noted that during a routine test of the North Well Field back in 2015, Goshen Water & Sewer Department officials discovered low levels of 1,2-dichloroethene (cis-1,2-DCE), a highly flammable, colorless liquid with a sharp, harsh odor.
“The city’s water and sewer department consistently tests the water for contaminants or substances that may be harmful for human consumption,” the release states. “The department decided proactively to work with IDEM and the EPA to track the source of this contaminant.”
According to the release, the city’s drinking water is well below the drinking water Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) for cis-1,2-DCE, at 3.1 parts per billion (ppb), and the trace amounts discovered back in 2015 have been decreasing over time, as measured by city staff.
“The maximum amount allowed for this contaminant by the EPA is 70 ppb, meaning any amount below this level is safe for consumption,” the release states. “The measurement of a part per billion is a very small amount. Translated into time, a part per billion would be the equivalent of one second out of 32 years.”
Even so, it was noted that the city has continued to work with IDEM and the EPA to monitor the contaminant and attempt to find its source.
“In the summer of 2015, IDEM’s Site Investigation Program conducted a groundwater investigation (site inspection) in Goshen,” the release notes. “IDEM collected groundwater samples from various locations in the sampling area around Goshen’s North Well Field and at the municipal wells. The 2015 sampling results confirmed the presence of low levels of cis-1,2-dichloroethene in the city of Goshen’s finished drinking water supplied by the Goshen North Well Field. However, no sources of where the contamination originated could be determined.”
The release goes on to note that after two subsequent groundwater investigations in 2017 and 2018, IDEM’s Site Investigation Program was still unable to determine the source of the contaminants.
“In 2019, IDEM informed the city that they were preparing a Hazard Ranking System (HRS) Documentation Record in order to fund a deep groundwater assessment,” the release states. “On July 26, 2021, the city received correspondence from IDEM that the EPA is in the very final stages of preparing the HRS document record for publication in the Federal Register.”
According to the release, IDEM’s Site Investigation Program, under a cooperative agreement with the U.S. EPA, is now planning to conduct a Supplemental Expanded Site Inspection at the city’s North Well Field to obtain deep groundwater samples in an attempt to identify the source or sources of the groundwater contamination discovered back in 2015.
MORE INFORMATION
Per the release, the public may direct questions and concerns regarding IDEM’s environmental investigation in the Goshen area, including additional information on sampling results to date, environmental impacts of cis-1,2-DCE, and potential drinking water impacts, to Dan Chesterson, IDEM Project Manager, at 317-233-7528, toll free at 800-451-6027, or by email at dchester@idem.in.gov.
