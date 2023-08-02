WAKARUSA — Members of the Wakarusa Town Council made quick work of a light agenda during their August meeting, which took place Tuesday evening.
Even so, the session did serve as a good opportunity to promote several community events that are just around the corner.
This evening, the annual "Ice Cream Social" will take place downtown at 7 p.m., which marks the ceremonial start of the new school year for the NorthWood fall sports and fine arts programs. Everyone is invited to the celebration, in which several NorthWood High School athletes, band members, and cheerleaders will be introduced. Cook's Pizza will continue the tradition of dishing out free ice cream to the guests, and the 2023 edition of "The Shirt" will also be unveiled.
The festivities are expected to congregate at the new Doc's Pavilion, in remembrance of Dr. Robert Abel, who was a longtime advocate of academic and athletic endeavors in the Wa-Nee district. Doc's Pavilion is located at 116 W. Waterford St., one block west of the downtown intersection of Elkhart and Waterford Streets.
Doc's Pavilion, 116 W. Waterford St. will be the site of the "Back 2 School Bash," in conjunction with the Wakarusa "Sensational Saturdays" campaign, the council discussed. This community event will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Aug. 12. Free school supplies will be provided to the first 100 students who drop by, and there will be food trucks and family friendly activities as well.
For visitors and residents who have an admiration for vintage vehicles, there are still a few weeks remaining to take in the sights of the Wakarusa Classic Car Show. Every Tuesday evening, the downtown corridors are lined up with some of the most sophisticated and well designed cars from years past. The cruise-in style event is open to all, free of charge, and runs from 5-8 p.m. Several downtown businesses have extended their hours during this event for additional shopping and browsing.
In other matters, the council:
Approved a payment in the amount of $137,569 to Rieth-Riley for concrete work recently completed by the contracting firm for the North Washington Street neighborhood.
Announced that the final design and bidding services for the new water treatment facility will be in the hands of the local architectural engineering company DLZ. This phase will establish the bidding parameters for the project, as well as particular specifications that will be required for potential contractors.
The next meeting of the Wakarusa Town Council will take place Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the town hall, 100 W. Waterford St. The public is welcome to attend.