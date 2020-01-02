GOSHEN — As Ralph “Bud” Lies Jr. chips away at his ice sculpture Friday in Goshen, the La Porte artist will be both sharing and sharpening his skills ahead of world-class competition.
Part of Goshen First Fridays, the Fire and Ice Festival will feature multiple sculptors throughout the Maple City’s downtown, including Lies; Greg Beachey of New Paris; Josh Niven of Buchanan, Michigan; and Goshen Hospital Chef Samantha Moore of Elkhart.
Carving will occur mostly along Main and Washington streets, Beachey said, as well as at Venturi, Goshen Brewing Company and Interra Credit Union.
“The other thing we’re excited about is this coming Feb. 15, there will be a team of artists going to Fairbanks, Alaska,” Lies said of the 2020 World Ice Art Championships.
The aforementioned carvers and Lies’ son-in-law John Crumpacker of Medina, Ohio, will make the trip north.
Named for the geographic coordinates of Lies’ family business, City’s Pure Ice, in La Porte — 41.6906958, -86.8027988 — the team will compete in the Multi-Block class of carvers, with each of the nine blocks weighing between 4,500 and 5,000 pounds (First Fridays blocks will weigh about 300 pounds).
Niven conceptualized the group’s work, to be named “Who’s The Beast?”
“He took several pieces he wanted to work with,” Lies explained. “He has a wolf that is going to be overlooking a lumberjack that is falling trees. He’s incorporating an eagle and eaglets in the nest.”
“Really, it’s man versus nature,” Niven added. “It’s all a play on words on passion — Mother Nature’s passion and the nonstop human passion to take over. Really, who is this beast?”
Unlike some locations for displaying ice art — Shipshewana’s sculptures were beginning to melt and morph by mid-day Dec. 28 — Fairbanks offers conditions capable of preserving the ice for weeks following the event’s conclusion, Lies said.
“Ice is an art that is done for the moment. When we do our special events for weddings and other gatherings that are inside, we’ll sculpt it so it melts in proportion, but really it’s all done for the moment,” Lies said. “That’s the exciting thing about going to Fairbanks.”
Because of travel restrictions, Lies said, the team will take what tools they can north and will rely on rented or event-supplied gear, such as heavy machinery, lifts and chainsaw bars nearing 60 inches in length.
“It’s amazing every year,” Beachey said. “It’s been a different team every year that I’ve gone. It’s been the same kind of core people, but different.
“It really is the experience of a lifetime to carve that big ice.”
For Lies, the 2020 World Ice Art Championship marks his return to Alaska since last competing in 2017. His team’s piece, a roller coaster loop, was constructed in memory of his late wife Linda.
“My wife spent 40 months battling a glioblastoma multiforme brain tumor,” Lies said. “My grandson, Ethan, the love of her life, enjoys roller coasters.”
For Linda’s celebration of life service, “The Swing” by Robert Louis Stevenson was recited, a poem passed through four generations of her family.
“I was going to carve a tree swing,” Lies said.
Then, about six months after Linda’s death, Lies and his grandson, a budding carver, visited Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, where Ethan rode 38 roller coasters in two and a half days; Lies boarded eight.
As they approached the pinnacle of their rides, Lies would call out.
“‘Reach for the heavens,’” Lies recalled saying. “I asked him if he thought it’d be OK if we did a roller coaster. That young man got so excited.”
Ethan helped draw and design the coaster, named “The Swing,” which earned the team a finish in the middle of that year’s pack.
Awaiting the birth of two grandchildren that same year, Lies and Co. included a nod to his family’s future generation.
“If you look at the photo of our finished piece with ‘The Swing,’” he said, “you’ll not only see the roller coaster but there’s a baby swing we did in honor of not only those who passed before us but those who were coming after.”
