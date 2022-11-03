If you happen to be driving along the same roads as I am these days, you may suddenly see me pull over to the side of the road or alongside train tracks and either roll down my window or get out of my jeep to take pictures.
Of course I always do so safely and use my turn signals, flashers, etc. but especially this time of year I’m so inspired by the beauty of the gorgeous foliage that I just have to stop and take a picture. Now one of my sayings is ‘I’m a writer who pretends to be a photographer’ because I’m certainly not in the league of our staff photographers.
But when the light hits those colorful trees just right, making them look ablaze from the sun or when there’s contrast between dark and light — the sun-bleached wheat fields up against the forest green pine trees and orange, gold and red leafed trees — I just gotta’ try to capture it!
In the Fall it’s the gorgeous colors of the trees, in the Spring it’s the flowering trees that have me pulling over. In the Winter — although I’m not a fan — when the trees get that ice coating on them it’s exquisitely beautiful and I’ll peek outdoors to take some photos.
The other morning I was out earlier than usual for me and fog was lifting off the fields and off the pond at Sunnyside Park in New Paris. It was so eerily beautiful I had to pull over and take some pictures. In this case the photos didn’t quite match the beauty of the real scene, but they were still cool.
Sunrises and sunsets — especially at the beach have definitely caused me to do some extraordinary things. Anyone who knows me knows I’m not a morning person. I’m usually up late writing or waiting for my pain level to subside enough to allow me to fall asleep and then my sleep is often interrupted several times so mornings are hard.
But if I’m at the beach at least one morning I set my alarm to get up and try to catch the sunrise over the beach. Even when the sun is actually rising on the other side of the water, the pastel colors of the early dawn sky over the water is worth it to me.
One sunset scenario that my siblings still talk about is the time just the four of us siblings rented my niece’s condo in Ocean City, Maryland. We were going out to dinner and we planned to eat at a restaurant with outdoor dining so we’d be able to see the sunset. As we were driving to the restaurant I could see the sun sinking lower in the sky and I was getting a little antsy about missing it.
We’d barely pulled into the parking lot of the restaurant when I yelled, “Hey STOP we’re missing it!!” and I jumped out of the vehicle before it came to a complete stop (so they say) and hurried to get the shots of the big red-orange orb sinking into the water.
I then hobbled back to the car, holding my right hip and had to listen to my older siblings chastising me. It was worth it.
I thought of that story the other night when I was driving home from an event in Nappanee. A glance in my rearview mirror showed the sky streaked with dark red and orange from the almost set sun.
I’d taken a few photos of the beginning of the sun setting at the event but this was dramatically beautiful. So since there was little traffic on US Hwy 6, I pulled over to the berm and turned on my flashers and got out to take a few photos.
Speaking of that event…
A Hidden Gem in Nappanee
The Nappanee Parks Department, Nappanee Arts Council and the Elkhart Community Foundation put on such a fun way to celebrate the re-opening of the bike path and trails along C.R. 7 with new lighting and a new art collection installation. People were invited to come in costume and at each art installation a local business was stationed handing out goodies.
Visitors were led all through the path and the newest installation — Tunnel of Love for last year’s downtown sculpture theme of Love. There was a lit arch and low stone wall on either side of the path where the sculptures were installed.
Close by was the ‘bike rack’ where the bicycle-themed sculptures were installed on a concrete ‘spoke’ with a metal sculpture rising from the center with the name bike rack and a bicycle on top. Visitors were then led into the woods for a flashlight scavenger hunt where they’d encounter the woodland creature’s art sculptures.
Although this was a special event, the art path can be visited at any time and I’d definitely recommend it. Not only are the sculptures worth a look, the way they’re permanently installed along the path is very creative. I think the whole Derksen Farm and Borkholder Environmental area including the wetlands and nature preserve is a hidden gem in Nappanee and Elkhart County and the addition of the sculptures makes it more so.
I hope you have the opportunity to appreciate the beauty of nature in our area and if you happen to find a bumper sticker that says, ‘I brake for pretty photo ops’, let me know!