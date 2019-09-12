ELKHART COUNTY — A 29-year-old Huntington woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash at U.S. 6 and U.S. 33 at 5:25 p.m. Thursday, seven miles west of Ligonier.
According to Elkhart County deputies, Sharon Cuttriss, 29, Huntington, was driving a 2012 Dodge Caravan south on U.S. 33 and stopped for the stop sign at the U.S. 6 intersection. Investigators stated in their report that Cuttriss pulled into the westbound lane of U.S. 6 and her van was struck by a 1998 Freightliner driven by Bryan Culp, 61, Wakarusa. Officers said she failed to yield the right of way to the semi.
Cuttriss died at the scene of the crash.
Culp was uninjured.
