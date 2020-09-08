Throughout the month of September, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana is asking all residents to take action and bring attention to the reality of food insecurity in northern Indiana and by celebrating Hunger Action Day on Thursday.
According to Marijo Martinec, executive director and CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, orange is the symbolic color for hunger awareness. Residents are asked to wear orange for those who go hungry that day as well as share photos by tagging the Food Bank on Facebook (@Food-Bank-of-Northern-Indiana), Twitter (@FoodBkNIndiana) and Instagram (@foodbknindiana) and include #HungerActionMonth and tag @FeedingAmerica.
Residents are asked to help organize a food drive at their workplace, club or place of worship to restock the Food Bank’s warehouse shelves, according to a news release from Martinec sent Tuesday. Most needed items are canned chicken and tuna; peanut butter and jelly; canned soup; canned stew and ravioli; pancake mix and syrup; boxed meal helpers; pasta and pasta sauce; canned fruit; macaroni and cheese; boxed breakfast cereal and boxed potatoes.
Hoosiers are also asked to encourage community leaders to visit the Food Bank and its partner agencies to learn how the organization is feeding the hungry and creating healthier communities, as well as spend a morning or afternoon volunteering at the Food Bank.
Residents can tour the Food Bank’s facility and learn about its programs, including Food 4 Kids Backpack Program, Healthy Choices Market, Mobile Food Pantry Program, Senior Nutrition Program, Commodity Supplemental Food Program, The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) and Community Food Pantry of St. Joseph County.
In northern Indiana, Martinec explained, 92,170 or 12.6% of residents are food insecure. Hunger Action Month began in 2008 when Feeding America’s network of food banks united to mobilize individuals to take action to fight hunger in their communities, the news release stated. Originally, the initiative was called Hunger Action Day, which began in 2002 and was held on the first Tuesday of June. The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has participated in Hunger Action Month since 2009.
For more information, visit feedindiana.org or email mmartinec@feedindiana.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.