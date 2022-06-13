GOSHEN — Although a jury found Jordon Norton, 30, guilty of battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, they were hung on murder.
On Saturday, the jury, which had spent a week listening to evidence in the Aug. 23, 2020, shooting death of David Artley, 43, could not decide if he was guilty of murder.
His defense had argued that Norton was acting in self-defense the night he shot and killed Artley at Hardy's bar in downtown Elkhart. Norton spoke in his defense about how he feared for his life after being called a snitch and that men at the bar were going to take him outside and bash his head. He told the jury that when he got up he took out a handgun, turned and pointed it in the men's direction as a threat. Artley then grabbed for the gun. Norton said he was being attacked so he fired the gun and continued firing.
The prosecution, though, said Norton was drunk, upset about Artley's wife taking Norton's wife space at the bar that night and it led to the shooting.
The two counts Norton was found guilty of, involved his actions at the bar and a person at the bar, Kali Smith, 29, being shot in the foot.