GOSHEN — Jurors in the murder trial of Winston Corbett peered into the crime scene through the eyes of the evidence technicians who investigated it.
Goshen Police Division Chief Keith Miller, retired officer Sandra Synder and detective Shane Miller each testified Thursday in Elkhart County Circuit Court about their roles in gathering and documenting evidence such as blood, footprints and a broken window screen.
Goshen College professor James Miller, 58, was killed and his wife, Linda, was critically injured when an intruder attacked them in their home along Wildwood Court in October 2011. Corbett, a 25-year-old Goshen man, is charged with murder and attempted murder as the suspect in the case.
Testimony earlier this week revealed James Miller had been stabbed or cut at least 50 times, while Linda Miller had about 23 stab wounds. She has since recovered from her injuries.
During the third day of testimony, Chief Miller, Det. Miller and Snyder recounted their investigation while they were the team that processed evidence from the house shortly after police and emergency responders first arrived at the scene. They worked from the early morning hours of Oct. 9 through Oct. 12, 2011.
“It’s the biggest crime scene I’ve ever been in,” Snyder told the court. “It really was very necessary for the three of us to work together on this.”
Snyder, who was a full-time evidence technician with the department at the time, estimated approximately 75 to 100 photographs were taken of the scene. She and Det. Miller also said this case was their first time working a homicide investigation.
While speaking in court, the three delved through more than 88 photographs taken at the scene during the inspection, as well as evidence that had been collected, as the hearing stretched over nearly 11 hours.
Keith Miller said by the time they were done, the techs had collected about 200 items. Shane Miller said he couldn’t give a number of the amount of swabs they used.
The team’s first steps, Keith Miller said, included taking photos of the exterior of the house; taking photos of James Miller’s body as it laid in the roadway by his mailbox; collecting trace evidence from the body; and inspecting rooms inside the house.
The process, according to Keith Miller and Snyder’s descriptions, also included documenting and collecting samples of blood from several areas including: Where James Miller died; up the driveway to the house; the garage and the door leading into the house; the foyer; the walls and carpet in the hallways of the house; the master bedroom where a handprint was found on the bed; the bedroom closet; and the bathroom where Linda Miller had said she was attacked.
“A lot of blood all over the bathroom,” Keith Miller said.
With the amount of blood spatter throughout the scene, Keith Miller said a decision was made to bring an expert from the Indiana State Police to conduct an analysis.
Snyder said she processed a “substantial” amount of blood from the front storm door, which seemed to have seeped through a screen and onto the front porch. She said she took a sample from under the door’s push-button handle, and then collected the handle itself.
The team also kept track of bloody footprints throughout the scene. Prints were found tracking through the hallway, which Keith Miller said was difficult to discern whether they came from bare feet or from feet wearing socks.
Prints from bare feet were also found in the bathroom. Near them, Keith Miller said, what was pretty much a full bootprint was found in the bedroom carpet. The tread pattern matched a similar print in the garage. He’d also noted a bootprint found near James Miler’s body also seemed similar to those found in the home.
Miller noted the bootprint evidence was later sent to the FBI for analysis to try and identify the footwear it came from.
Under cross-examination by Peter Britton, Corbett’s attorney, Snyder said she believed the second detective who was assigned to the case after 2012 had reached out to the FBI.
When asked, Snyder said she hadn’t contacted the FBI. But Britton produced documents showing Snyder had called and sent a letter to the agency in January 2013, and then had received a response. Snyder didn’t dispute the documents, but said she didn’t remember making the contact.
The evidence team also spent time in a spare bedroom/office, inspecting the window where a screen had been found cut. Keith Miller said the window was seen as a possible point of entry for the intruder, noting a fan that had been on a bookshelf beneath the window as on the floor.
Shane Miller said he collected a white type of soil that was similar to landscaping rocks found along the outside of the house. He also described how he looked for fingerprint evidence on the window as well as the shelf beneath, but came up with nothing. Additionally, he dusted a couple room doors and said he collected a partial print from one of them.
During the investigation, Shane Miller had been diverted to a home in the 1000 block of Leroy Street. He was checking for possible fingerprints on the doorknob of a house where a possible attempted break-in had been reported around the same time as the attack on the Millers. He said he was unable to pull a print from the knob.
Meanwhile, Snyder said medications prescribed to James Miller, a wallet and a box with money for a school fundraiser were among items also found in the house, but hadn’t been taken or moved during the intrusion.
She also noted a few knives were missing from a knife rack in the kitchen, but admitted they may have been in the sink and didn’t think she documented them.
