GOSHEN — Despite a line of strong rainshowers which moved though late Sunday morning, the 2023 Elkhart County 4-H Fair Parade started out under sunnier skies — and on time.
By 11 a.m. chairs and tents, of a variety of colors, were set up along Madison Street as heavy rain fell, and by 12:45 Main Street saw parade-goers starting to move into place to watch, with the Goshen Police Department providing support and judges' stand set up at the intersection of Main and Washington Streets.
John Jamison, South Bend, grew up in Elkhart and returned to watch the parade after several years.
"It's beautiful," he said. "It's not too hot. I like the fire trucks, and it wouldn't be the same without the Goshen High School Band."
Cindy Craigo, Goshen, has been attending the parade downtown the last few years but attended at the fairground for many years before that.
"I like the tractors and the horses," she said, adding that she marched in the Concord Marching Band many years ago.
Starting with the Parade 5,000 Road Run, which got underway at 1:20 p.m. from Rogers Park, the parade itself began 10 minutes later at Linway Plaza, heading east to do a right turn at Main Street to head south, then west on Madison and from there on to the 4-H County Fairground. Runners of all ages took part, and the parade which followed was made up by the Goshen Kiwanis Club, Goshen Police and Fire Departments, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department, 4-H groups and numerous other businesses and community organizations.
Spectators, in the hundreds by about 1:45 p.m. cheered and applauded the runners as they headed by, at least one of whom ran in full firefighter gear.
Lucia Ordonez, Goshen, attends the parade with her family every year.
"It's the same, like every year, a lot of people," she noted as the runners began to head down Main Street at 1:34 p.m.
Chris May, owner of Embassy Coffee on Main Street, was set up for business right in the doorway of his shop, serving customers from there shortly before the parade got underway.
"It's been really good actually," May said about the increased business he saw due to the parade. "It's a beautiful day to do this and connect with the community."
Fair events continue until Saturday. To learn more, visit www.4hfair.org.