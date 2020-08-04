GOSHEN — Hundreds of Goshen residents could soon be facing water and sewer shutoffs should Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb choose not to extend the state’s current moratorium on utility disconnects beyond the Aug. 14 deadline.
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman informed members of the Goshen City Council Tuesday that as of just a few weeks ago, the city had up to 700 people on the utility shutoff list due in large part to the economic fallout resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the department, disconnect procedures are typically initiated after three months of nonpayment, though some city residents are now well beyond that threshold due to the utility shutoff moratorium implemented by the governor in March. That moratorium is scheduled to expire Aug. 14.
Should the governor choose not to extend the moratorium, Stutsman noted that the city’s next scheduled shutoff date would be Aug. 18, giving many city residents with delinquent accounts just less than two weeks to get their accounts in order or face loss of services.
However, Stutsman did note that he has been working with utility staff to try and come up with some modifications to help ease the financial burden on customers who may have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
One such avenue, he said, could potentially involve using some of the funds raised through the city’s former Flood Relief Fund in response to the record-breaking flooding of February 2018 to assist city utility customers experiencing hardship due to the pandemic.
Back in July of 2019, the council voted to rename the former Flood Relief Fund to the Emergency Relief Fund, and significantly expanded its permitted uses to cover a much wider range of potential future disasters.
“The Utility Department, we are looking at the potential usage of some of our disaster relief funds that the city has in hand to help with some of the utility shutoffs that are coming up,” Stutsman told the council.
Stutsman also noted that the department has been working with customers to come up with payment plans to try and reduce the number of eventual disconnects.
“We want to make sure that we have plenty of time to get to our residents and let them set up payment plans and do what we need to do there,” Stutsman said. “So, we’re lightening up some of the structure there to make it easier to get a payment plan during these times.
“Staff has been personally calling people, we’ve been putting notes on the bills, and we also did a mailer to encourage people to come in before this order is lifted by the governor,” he added of the situation. “We’ve seen some success in really reaching out and communicating. So, we’re hopeful that we’ll be able to get everybody back on track here and square with their bills.”
Additionally, Stutsman noted that he is in talks with local community housing nonprofit Lacasa Inc. about potentially creating an assistance fund that could help those who don’t have any other options.
“We haven’t settled on anything yet, but we’re talking with Lacasa right now,” he said.
For her part, council member Julia King also noted that city residents struggling with rent, food and utility costs have the option of contacting their local township trustees to see if they qualify for funding assistance.
“I would just remind the public also that the township trustee exists for that kind of assistance,” she said of the suggestion.
Stutsman also encouraged city residents in need to utilize the Indiana 211 program, a free service that connects Hoosiers with help and answers from health and human service agencies and resources available in their local communities.
“The 211 number that you can call will help connect them with township trustees, they connect them with churches they know of in our area that help with this type of thing, etc.,” he said.
For more information about the Indiana 211 program, visit in211.communityos.org.
