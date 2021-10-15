BRISTOL — The Humane Society of Elkhart County is pushing the pause button on pet drop-offs following a notable influx of animals to the facility in recent weeks.
According to Janet Graham, marketing and outreach manager for the Humane Society of Elkhart County, the Bristol facility is currently very full and reaching what she called the “capacity for care,” or the maximum number of animals the facility can handle and still comfortably and successfully care for all of the animals under its roof.
“We’re getting close to being there,” Graham said of the threshold. “And like everybody else right now, we’re a little bit short staffed. So, what we’re doing right now is, owner surrenders, we’re putting those on a wait list as we’re being approached by people. So, like an owner release, where somebody’s moving, things like that, those are being wait-listed. But we are still accepting strays.”
Graham said the facility started noticing the up-tick in animal intakes within the past few weeks, with dogs making up the largest percentage of animals admitted.
“It seems like just recently it’s been a little bit heavier, though stray intake has been heavy for a while,” Graham said. “And we’ve also kind of hit a spell where we didn’t have as many people reclaiming their animals. And we’re talking mostly dogs right now, but cats, we’ve always got plenty of cats, too.”
Asked what might be behind the recent influx of animals, Graham said the biggest culprit seems to be people allowing their dogs and cats which have not been fixed to roam free and reproduce unchecked.
“Really, we’ve just been seeing more loose dogs wandering,” Graham said. “People need to spay and neuter. They need to make sure their dogs and cats, all animals, are secure, and get microchips in them so it’s easier to return them.”
On the flip side, Graham noted that the Bristol facility has not experienced an influx of so-called “COVID animals,” or animals adopted by people during the COVID-19 pandemic who are now abandoning them or returning them to shelters as they end their quarantines and lockdowns and return back to work.
“We’ve definitely seen an increase in people wanting to adopt animals while they were home,” Graham said. “And I know there have been a lot of stories and reports recently about people returning all of these COVID animals, and thankfully we haven’t seen that. We really haven’t. So, that’s great news.”
In an effort to lessen the strain on the facility, the society is offering a special of $25 adoptions for both cats and dogs through the end of October, Graham explained. She also noted that while the facility is accepting in-person visitation currently, there are some exceptions to that rule.
“We’re allowing people to come in and see the cats, but we’re not having people go into the dog kennels,” Graham said. “We discovered during COVID, when it was so quiet, the dogs actually were doing better with less traffic through the kennels, with less stress. So, we’ve kind of kept that in place. So, if somebody wants to come in and see a dog, we have them meet with the animal outside of the kennel area.”
As for those who would prefer to hold off on an in-person visit, Graham noted that the society’s website — elkharthumanesociety.org — is the go-to place to browse all of the available animals at the facility, grab an adoption application, and browse the list of lost animals the facility is currently holding.
“Really, everything is on our website,” she said.
And with the Halloween holiday fast approaching, Graham added that pet lovers of all ages will soon have another opportunity to see and interact with the facility’s animals during a special trick-or-treat for pets event planned for Oct. 30.
“So, on Oct. 30, which is the last Saturday of the month, we’ll be doing a trick-or-treat event, but for our pets,” Graham said. “And basically what it’s going to be is, we’re accepting treats and toys and things, and we’re going to have a trick-or-treat pail at every kennel and cage, and people can come in and drop off treats and toys for the animals. So, it should be a lot of fun.”
