GOSHEN — Humane Society of Elkhart County is nearing capacity with cats, but Executive Director Rob LaRoy said the situation is actually far better than in previous years.
“It’s kitten season,” LaRoy said. “We just start getting tons of litters in.”
The animal shelter takes in animals from as far away as Milwaukee and works with about 30 different animal rescues and the majority of those are also full.
Historically, LaRoy explained, the shelter dropped off nearly 30 cats per weekend to one Chicago-based animal shelter; today, that number is closer to half a dozen.
“There’s just not as much room as they’d normally have,” he said.
The only reason there was a need for all those extra cats in Chicago in the first place was because the metropolis’ spay-and-neuter program is going so well that they’ve got a shortfall of stray cats to rehouse. Now, that shortfall is lower, due to high breeding regionwide, but hopefully, it’s a short-term influx.
The humane society spays and neuters about 4,000 cats per year from across the region, and LaRoy said he feels like it’s finally beginning to make a dent in the population.
“Normally, we would see kitten season in like April, and we’re nearly in July, so it’s delaying it a little bit,” he said. “Yeah, we’re full of cats — but were ‘just’ full of cats. We haven’t been full of cats for three months now, which is nice.”
With 176 cats available as of Wednesday morning and more coming in by the hour, the humane society is quickly approaching capacity, but LaRoy said it’s actually an improved situation as compared to previous years.
The shelter determines its capacity with a color-coded system. In green, there are plenty of open kennels, yellow is slightly worse, and in red, the shelter has to “deportalize” its kennels to fit more cats than they would like to have. In reality, the shelter can take in nearly 240 cats, but it means a decreased quality of life for the cats on-site during those times, an increase in the number of hours workers and volunteers have to put in to manage those animals, and increased spread of disease.
“Cats are kind of like a kindergarten classroom,” he said. “When one of them starts sneezing, they call start sneezing so we want to keep our population to the point where we don’t have that situation where we have all these cats getting sick.”
Of the amassing of cats, 46 of them are currently available for adoption.
“If you cannot adopt right now but you, short term, can foster, can take some kittens in, can foster for a little while, and gives us the opportunity to get some cats out of here and keep everybody healthy,”
Long-term, for those who aren’t adopting, LaRoy suggests that neighbors limit feeding of outside cats.
“Cats are resourceful. They’re going to go where they can find the food,” he said. “I know a lot of people with big hearts, like, they leave food out on their back deck all the time for cats. Well, those cats are going around the neighborhood and taking from everybody who has left it, which then spreads disease. Cats are smart. If you put food out for a half hour in the morning, and a half hour at night, they’re going to figure that out and they’re only going to come to your house at that time.”
LaRoy said most of the cats are owned cats anyway, functioning as indoor and outdoor cats, and said the cats are more likely to return home if left outside than if they’re sent to the shelter. With a three-day waiting period before animals at the shelter go out for adoption, oftentimes, an owner may not even realize their outdoor cat is truly missing before it’s sent to a foster home, a coordinating shelter, or rehomed altogether. Some of the cats are certainly strays, but LaRoy believes that many of the cats people are feeding from their homes are coming from around their own neighborhoods in search of food they know will be easy pickings.
“I’ve always thought if we could do a non-feeding vacation … like if we could take four days — no cat is going to die from not being fed for four days — and see how many cats go back to their home,” he said. “They’re going to get hungry and go back home, or find where their litter box was or whatever.”
The humane society also has almost 70 dogs and four rabbits in need of adoption. Adoption fees at the animal shelter have also dropped dramatically in recent years.
“We decided it costs us about $33 per day per animal in the building and so we said let’s drop the price,’” LaRoy explained. “We’re actually saving money by getting them out of the building.”
For cats, the adoption fee is $10, and a second fee is waived for the adoption of two cats. Senior cats are free, and dogs are $25. All pets come spayed or neutered, microchipped, and fully vaccinated.
This weekend, the humane society will also be making additional profits from their animal adoption sales. Best Friend’s Animal Society is hosting its National Adoption Weekend, and participating shelters will receive $25 per animal adopted. From July 6 through the end of the month, Bissell Foundation will also support shelters.
The humane society is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, for the holiday.