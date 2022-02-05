How to Utilize Personalization in Advertising Online

The current customer experience is way better than it was decades ago. Fortunately, modern technologies have made it possible for businesses to personalize and improve their customer experiences. Personalization is a marketing trend that involves creating marketing messages to suit individual customers. This greatly differs from traditional marketing methods, such as billboards and cold calls, which target the general population.
Unfortunately, despite its perceived benefits, more than 74% of digital marketers still struggle with implementing personalization in their marketing strategies. Even worse, 25% of marketers don’t even use personalization at all. However, this is what customers’ want, with more than 80% of customers saying they prefer doing business with companies that offer personalization.
That said, below are some personalization strategies to implement in your online marketing.
Use data to improve customer experience
Data is crucial and forms the foundation of personalizing online marketing. However, with continuously growing customer and visitor data, most marketers experience infobesity. This is information overload and the inability to choose the right data for marketing goals. Nonetheless, digital marketers should use the available data to create a buyer person. Use this to enrich your personalization strategies while improving customer experience.
However, remember that not all customer and visitors’ data is actionable. Below are key data types for a successful personalization;
Demographic data — key data points of customers, including their name, address, email, and title
Behavioral data — shows customer actions when using a website or an app. Collect this by monitoring pages they visit, average time on a website, number of visits, and links they click on.
Contextual data — unique visitor properties related to behavior on websites or apps. This can include browser type, device type, and time of day.
Once the marketing team captures the right data, they can easily make better marketing decisions. Thus, allowing them to create personalized experiences, and improve lead scores.
Create personalized emails
The best way to succeed in email marketing is to create personalized campaigns, operational messages, and campaigns that suit unique customer needs and interests. If done correctly, personalized emails can generate up to 6 times more click-through rate, 66% conversion rates, and 3,800% ROI.
Unfortunately, achieving these figures isn’t easy. Especially since prospects and customers in email lists delete nearly half of opened emails within 2 seconds. This is due to irrelevancy. Customers will ignore and delete emails that they deem irrelevant, salesy, or overly pushy. Your email subscribers want relevant content that addresses their pain points.
Personalization can improve your email marketing strategy in many ways. For instance, you can personalize your emails by using their first names, humanizing your communication, and creating content that solves customers’ specific problems.
Create retargeting strategies
Personalization also comes in handy in creating dynamic retargeting strategies. You can create ads that specifically target visitors who check into your website or online platform but don’t make a purchase. This is an excellent way to remind customers of their interests and probably convince them to complete the purchase.
You can also target returning customers with personalized ads. Including customer data, such as phone numbers, email addresses, and other past purchase data, in your remarketing list can increase purchases. Returning customers convert easily since they have previously shown interest in your products/services.
Create personalized follow-ups
Surprisingly, only one in every 50 sales is made during the first visit. Even then, the person who buys during the first visit has probably already researched the product. The other 49 might not be ready, but are potential customers who can buy once you establish a level of trust and do some convincing.
Convincing customers can be hard, given that most sales representatives only make two or three follow-up attempts. However, personalization can improve your sales team’s ability to onboard and close more sales. Insights from prospective customers’ behavior, such as events they register, product demo requests, web pages they visit, and more, can help your team create follow-up messages and emails specifically for them.
The Bottom Line
Personalization enables businesses to capitalize on customer data to offer better experiences. If done right, personalization can reduce customer acquisition costs by 50%, improve marketing efficiency by 30% and increase revenue by 15%. Start personalizing your marketing today to see the benefits for yourself.
