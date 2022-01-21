I recently had a number of farmers asking how a family member or hired man can obtain a Private Pesticide Applicators License.
Any person wishing to purchase and apply restricted use pesticides on property they own or rent is required by law to have a Private Pesticide Applicators Permit. A private applicator must pass the Pesticide Core Exam given by the Office of the Indiana State Chemist.
There are several ways to obtain the permit, but the home study route, and taking a class followed by the core exam seems to be the most popular.
The most popular way to take the exam has been to obtain the training manual for the core exam, study at home, and then take the core exam at the local Ivy Tech. The manual can be purchased for $40 plus shipping at https://bit.ly/2VeRyUe or by calling 765-494-6794. Manuals are available in English and Spanish.
Once you receive your manual and are ready to take the core exam, go to indiana.metrosignup.com online, or call 1-877-533-2900, to schedule an appointment to take the exam. The testing sites do change from time to time. The Ivy Tech sites in Elkhart, South Bend and Fort Wayne are currently listed. Everyone taking the exam at any location must show a government-issued photo ID. Contact the Indiana State Chemist for alternative identification. A person is allowed three attempts to take the core exam in 12 months’ time. There is a fee for this exam.
Class and Exam
There is a second method to take the core pesticide exam. Applicants may choose to attend a core training program offered by Purdue Pesticide Programs. These core training sessions are day-long events, usually held at the Purdue campus in West Lafayette, with exam offered at the end of their respective training days. Visit https://bit.ly/3IgQke8 or call 765-496-7499 to inquire about attending the training/exam option. Don’t forget to order the manual. These options tend to fill up quickly, so if this is the route you want to go, schedule it soon.
There are many other pesticide licensing options for commercial applicators, including for lawn applications, field crops, trees and shrubs, termite control, aquatic weeds, aerial applications and wood destroying insects. For more information about those categories, visit ppp.purdue.edu.
