As the next generation begins to take over responsibility on the farm, one of the duties is to have the younger partner get their Private Pesticide Applicators Permit.
Any person wishing to purchase and apply restricted use pesticides on the property they own or rent is required by law to have a Private Pesticide Applicators Permit. A private applicator must pass the Pesticide Core Exam given by the Office of the Indiana State Chemist. In today’s article, I will go through the process to obtain a permit.
By far the most popular way to take the core exam has been to obtain the training manual for the core exam, study at home, and then take the exam at the local Ivy Tech. The manual can be purchased for $40 plus shipping at https://bit.ly/2VeRyUe or by calling 765-494-6794. Manuals are available in English and Spanish.
Once you receive your manual and are ready to take the core exam, go to indiana.metrosignup.com online or call 1-877-533-2900 to schedule an appointment to take the exam. The testing sites do change from time to time. The Ivy Tech sites in Elkhart, South Bend and Fort Wayne are currently listed. Everyone taking the exam at any location must show a government-issued photo ID. Contact the Indiana State Chemist for alternative identification. A person is allowed three attempts to take the exam in 12 months’ time. There is a fee for this exam.
Once you have a private applicators license, you can keep it up to date by attending Private Applicator Recertification training, also known as PARP classes. Private applicators who take three PARP classes in five years can auto-renew their license without retaking the core exam.
I am hosting a PARP training Dec. 5, 7 to 9 p.m. in Ag Hall at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds. The subject will be controlling weeds around the edges of your field. We are seeing a lot of issues in fields where herbicides with setbacks are used. There is no cost to the training.
The Indiana Corn Marketing Council and the Indiana Soybean Alliance is picking up the $10 PARP fee. Anyone interested can attend. Just call 574.533.0554 to reserve a seat.
There are many other pesticide licensing options for commercial applicators, including for lawn applications, field crops, trees and shrubs, termite control, aquatic weeds, aerial applications and wood destroying insects like termites. For more information about those categories, visit ppp.purdue.edu.