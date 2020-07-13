GOSHEN — The Goshen Engineering Department will be studying traffic speeds along Sixth and Seventh streets beginning Tuesday following reports of speeding and increased traffic along the two roadways resulting from the recent redesign of Main Street.
During their meeting Monday afternoon, Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members approved a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, for the closure of several parking spaces along Sixth and Seventh streets to allow for the installation of a radar speed sign beginning July 14 and running through Aug. 5.
“The engineering department has been notified of complaints about an increase in the amount of speeding vehicles and cut-through traffic along Sixth and Seventh streets between Lincoln Avenue and Madison Street as a result of the Main Street project,” Sailor told the board. “A request has also been received for the installation of additional stop signs to implement an all-way stop condition at the intersections of both Sixth and Seventh streets with Jefferson and Washington streets. In an effort to slow any speeding vehicles and to obtain the data necessary to assess the warrant for the all-way stop application, the engineering department is requesting approval to close parking spaces along Sixth and Seventh streets for the temporary installation of the radar speed sign.”
Asked if the bigger issue seems to be speeding or increased traffic along the two roadways, Sailor noted that complaints seem to be fairly equal regarding both issues.
“It was both, actually,” Sailor said. “One was concerned that there was more traffic on those streets, and then with that, the speeding associated with that. Unfortunately stop signs are not typically used for control of speed, but we’re going to use that as one of our evaluation points.”
Sailor noted that several different sign installation locations will be utilized for portions of the duration of the study, and the typical installation will likely require the closure of two adjacent parallel parking spaces.
MAIN STREET SLOWDOWN
According to Sailor, the planned study is related to Main Street’s recently completed $1 million makeover, which included repaving and reconfiguring the street from four lanes to two lanes; changing parking along the thoroughfare from parallel to angled; striping bump-outs at intersections with delineators and movable planters; removing signals at Clinton, Washington and Jefferson streets and replacing them with four-way stops; replacing curb ramps and select sections of sidewalk along the corridor; adding mid-block crossings between Washington and Jackson streets; and reducing the corridor’s speed limit to 25 mph.
“I would just like to remind our community that if you’re frustrated with traffic, speeding is not the solution to get somewhere faster,” Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said prior to the board’s approval of Sailor’s request. “You may only get to your location or home a couple minutes quicker, and you’re putting our youth and our community at greater danger.”
The requested parking space closures were approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the resignation of patrol officer Kevin L. Corona from the Goshen Police Department effective Sept. 29. According to Police Chief Jose’ Miller, Corona is a reservist in the military and has intentions of pursuing and achieving more through the military.
• Approved a request by the Goshen Engineering Department for a $25,000 agreement amendment with Donohue & Associates for additional wastewater-related on-call consulting services.
• Approved a request by LaCasa Inc. for a one-day alley and sidewalk closure at 210 E. Lincoln Ave. to allow for powerwashing of the Hattle building in preparation for brick repair and repainting. The closure will take place on Tuesday.
• Approved a $29,340 contract with Borntrager Enterprises Inc. to replace the roofs of five city-owned buildings at 1513 Eisenhower Drive.
• Approved the Community Development Block Grant agreements for program year 2020. Total approved grants through the program came to $422,029. The public service grants will be used to fund access to medicine, early childhood education, daily nutrition programs, mental health services, senior transportation, and a program to increase availability of primary healthcare. The housing grants will be used for the ongoing owner-occupied housing rehab program, along with a new energy conservation project for multi-family housing.
