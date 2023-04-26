STATEHOUSE — Republicans in both chambers have reached a compromise on the state’s two-year budget, earmarking more than $1 billion for school vouchers while maintaining a commitment to pay down the state’s outstanding debt obligations according to a presentation released Wednesday.
The deal reflects negotiations between the two caucuses, whose budget proposals differed significantly when it came to education priorities and reserves accounts. House lawmakers dedicated $2 billion new dollars to education, with roughly one-third of that designated to expand voucher eligibility to families making roughly $220,000 annually. Senators initially disagreed, maintaining vouchers at their previous appropriation.
In terms of savings, the House held back just over $1 billion while senators more than tripled that number to $3.2 billion. The compromise ends the two-year biennium with a $2.7 billion surplus.
But those proposals came before the latest revenue forecast projected the state would collect an additional $1.5 billion in revenue, padding the state’s coffers and giving budget writers far more flexibility.
Leaders kept true to their promise to increase funding for mental health, which grew from $35 million to $50 million each year with an additional $10 million for regional mental health facilities. However, leaders opted not to add a $1 monthly surcharge on cell phones as a form of dedicated funding for the service.
Earlier, bill author Sen. Mike Crider, R-Greenfield, admitted that large state reserves would make such a tax a hard sell, though it mirrors the $1 charge for 911.
Additionally, the compromise kept public health funding at its current level: $75 million in the first year followed by $150 million the next. That represents less than half of the original ask and roughly two-thirds of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s proposal.
The presentation didn’t include a cigarette tax, which House Republicans and Senate Democrats both proposed. Advocates said such a tax could be used to bolster public health funding, which is among the lowest in the nation.