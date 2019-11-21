WAKARUSA — The annual House of Holly event planned by the Psi Iota Xi Sorority — Eta Zeta chapter — will be held at the home of Tad and Corina Gongwer, 503 S. Washington St., this year. The event will take place Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.
This event has been held for more than 30 years. President Anna Huff said it’s not the first time the house has been in Wakarusa. She said in the past the group has tried to hold the event at members' homes but then they switched to “picking a house we think people would like to see,” she said.
The silent auction is also a home tour as items up for bid are generally found in every room of the home. Items include a variety of homemade or purchased crafts, home décor and gift ideas. Some of the items are themed, such as for a family movie night or themed gift baskets.
CHEESE BALLS
The sorority will once again sell their cheese balls. “They’re still only $5. We haven’t raised the price,” Huff said.
Huff thinks they made 700 cheese balls last year. “The goal is not to have any left,” she said.
She said NorthWood High School generously allows them to use their kitchen to mix up the cheeses. Generally, two days later the members gather again to roll the cheese into balls. Some are rolled in chopped nuts, while others are not. There are about 20 members, and they usually all pitch in at some point to help make the cheese balls.
“This is our major moneymaker — this and our geranium sale in the spring. It takes a lot of money to pay for the hearing tests and scholarships we sponsor among other things,” she said.
The cheese balls are great for entertaining, for hostess gifts and they freeze well, according to Huff.
Huff said as soon as this year’s event is over, the group starts thinking about and planning for next year’s.
BIDDING ONLINE
Last year for the first time, Huff said, event organizers added online bidding. She said there are still bidding packets at the event, but there are a couple of advantages to online bidding.
One, of course, is if someone can’t physically attend the event they can still participate.
The other advantage, she said, is bidders will be notified by text message if someone outbids them. That person can then adjust their bid if they like. She said the link will be published as the date of the event nears.
Tickets for House of Holly can be purchased through any sorority member or at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.