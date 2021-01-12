House fire claims pet's life

GOSHEN — No people were injured, but a Goshen family’s pet died as a fire chased them from a home Tuesday afternoon.
Goshen firefighters responded to the blaze at 127 Crescent St. around 3:20 p.m. When they got the call, Assistant Fire Chief Mike Happer said three adults and five children had escaped safely.
“People were home at the time of the fire. They’re all okay,” Happer said.
But a pet was lost in the fire, he said.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control in approximately 30 minutes, and then worked to find and extinguish lingering hot spots in the damaged two-story house.
The cause of the fire and where it started are under investigation, Happer said.
He noted the people in the home are staying with family and received assistance through the Red Cross and a local chaplain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.