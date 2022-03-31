GOSHEN — Goshen News sports editor Austin Hough learned this week that he was selected as CNHI's Sports Reporter of the Year in Division 2 of the 2021 Best of CNHI journalism awards.
Hough joined The Goshen News, which is owned by CNHI, in 2018 and was promoted to sports editor in 2020.
"It's an honor to receive an award like this," Hough said. "We don't do what we do as journalists to win awards, but it is still cool when you get recognized by your peers and supervisors like this. Thank you to everyone at The Goshen News and CNHI who has supported me in my time here, and a special thanks to all of our readers who support the hard work that we do."
In their comments concerning Hough's three entries, the judges write: "Strong, detail-laden story on family watching their son on television compete in the Paralympics. Impressively written narrative story about the day in the life of a star high school basketball player’s family tightening its bond, even taking in another child, while the mother battled cancer for a second time."
Hough entered three articles for that category of the contest, and one of the articles concerned Paralympian Sam Grewe. Editor Sheila Selman wrote to the judges: "Austin Hough went out of the way to spend time with families and include them in creating his articles. He got up extra early and watched Sam Grewe compete in the Paralympics with Grewe's family. I think that effort into his reporting made his stories come alive for readers."
"I'm proud of Austin and the lengths he will go to truly tell someone's story and find that unique perspective," Selman said. "I am proud of his accomplishments as a journalists and it's nice to see he's getting recognition for his extraordinary work."
Goshen News Publisher Doug McAvoy shared his thoughts.
“I can’t think of a more deserving individual to earn the title of Sports Reporter of the Year," he said. "Austin consistently demonstrates his passion for all sports and the athletes he writes about. Throughout his time with the Goshen News, Austin has inserted himself into the communities we serve by developing deep rooted relationships with area schools, athletic directors, athletes and our readers. I am so proud of Austin and very thankful, he is part of The Goshen News staff.”
Another byline seen frequently in The Goshen News, Whitney Downard, was named Division 1's Reporter of the Year. She is CNHI Indiana's statehouse reporter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.