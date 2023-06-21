GOSHEN — Elkhart County began summer with a hot 86 degrees and an air quality alert.
Chris Roller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana, said that the six- to 10-day and and eight- to 14-day forecast models show hot temperatures likely to continue, with not much rainfall expected.
"The longer we've been in this drought, the harder it is to receive precipitation at all," Roller said Wednesday.
Roller said that in order to be beneficial, precipitation needs moist levels in the lower portion of the atmosphere.
"As soon as rain hits those dry lower levels, it just evaporates before it hits the ground," he said.
Roller said that cloud cover can help, naturally keeping temps cooler, and that the reason for the recent warm weather in the area, meaning the Great Lakes and the Ohio River Valley, is a stationary high pressure system over Mexico which has pushed warm air into those regions.
Roller added that there are two things which might provided drought relief to the area — a strong convective system or the remnants of a tropical system over the Gulf of Mexico.
As for suggestions to deal with the lack of rainfall, Roller suggests residents take shorter showers, water grass at night or in the early morning to minimize evaporation, and to generally stay hydrated when exercising or working out.
"We need a couple of days in a row with moderate rainfall if we're going to get out of this drought, and I don't see that in the foreseeable future," he said.