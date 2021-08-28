An ambulance crew picks up a patient and heads toward the nearest hospital and is told that hospital is on diversion. The ambulance then heads to another hospital. Usually, diversion is requested because the hospital’s emergency room is full and the staff need a bit of breathing room to process patients.
That’s been the case lately at local hospitals. Hospital emergency departments are busy and not just from COVID, although the virus is a contributing factor.
Goshen Assistant Fire Chief Bruce Nethercutt said he has been with the department for 24 years. In the last five years especially, ambulance crews have been frequently told that the hospitals are full and they don’t have any beds open. Now hospitals are to the point that they’re often on diversion.
In the past, he explained, hospitals would call in additional staff and put beds out in hallways and continue to take patients.
“So the problem is now they just don’t have the staff to continue to try and treat patients,” Nethercutt said. “That is relatively new, even though being full isn’t anything new.”
Nethercutt explained that if Elkhart Hospital is on diversion and Goshen medics get a patient who wants to go there, Goshen medics respect the Elkhart hospital’s request. However, if Elkhart and Goshen are both on diversion then they cancel each other out and the patient is taken.
“We have a good relationship with the ER director out at Goshen and we have an understanding,” Nethercutt said. “We’re making every effort not to take them people that don’t need to be there — that’s just in general right now. And when they do go on diversion we make every effort — if they go on diversion and Elkhart is off diversion, we’ll do our best to take patients that we can to Elkhart. On top of all of that, we all have the understanding that if we triage a patient and they need to go to a trauma center, we’re going to take them to a trauma center and the trauma center will accept them. As far as caring for seriously ill people, that really hasn’t changed.”
STAFF SHORTAGES
Thursday morning, all of the local hospitals were on diversion.
Goshen Hospital has fewer than 20 COVID patients in the hospital, according to Dr. Daniel Nafziger, chief medical officer, who added that it’s far less than the peak of 66 last November.
Numbers seen in November were concerning, but hospitals had more staff members then compared to today.
“Quite frankly the hospitals just don’t have capacity for an extra 30 to 40 patients given our current state of staffing,” Nafziger said. “My understanding is that all the regional health systems are having challenges with staffing.”
Having enough nurses is one of the critical needs, and there aren’t enough nurses, plus there are not enough people to staff other jobs in the hospital.
“Our cafeteria is closing early today because we don’t have enough people to staff it,” he said Thursday, adding that it’s hard to get staff when they can make more money in an RV factory.
“I don’t know that we’ve had any situation in recent or longer term memory where the staffing situation has been so difficult for our hospital — and I think we’re actually, we may be doing better than the other area hospitals at retaining staff,” Nafziger said. “It is a problem.”
Dr. Michelle Bache, vice president of medical affairs at Elkhart General Hospital, said the situation is the same in Elkhart.
“We have been on and off diversion more in the past two to three weeks than we have ever been in our history,” she said. “Our ERs have been very busy with lots of walk-in patients, people who are not sick enough to be admitted for COVID but have it, RSV — seeing lots and lots of RSV with kids. We don’t have the staff or the resources to deal with that.”
She explained that last year during the COVID surge, the situation in the emergency department was different. There were more staff members even though they were fatigued.
Today, Bache said, “Our staff is tired. A lot are leaving for traveling nurse positions elsewhere in the country. There’s a huge demand for nurses everywhere. The high demand situation is really hurting us.”
Last year, to meet the increased patient load, EGH increased bed capacity. Elkhart cannot open those extra beds without staff.
“Our staff is so tired and they’re working extra hours,” Bache said. “And at the same time they’re fatigued over the whole COVID situation. They’re frustrated by a lot of the misinformation that continues to circulate.”
Staff are getting comments about the hospital getting kickbacks for diagnosing COVID or that nurses are making more money with COVID patients, which are “blatantly false,” she said.
Like Goshen, Elkhart has more open positions.
TRAVELING NURSES
To plug in the holes of missing nurses, both hospitals have been using traveling nurses.
Nafziger said that one of the traveling nursing companies Goshen works with has 300,000 open spots they are needing to fill.
“That’s one company looking for nurses,” he said.
Bache said, “Now with what’s happening in the country, basically everything south of us, there’s not enough of these nurses even though we’re offering significantly more than we paid last year for the same resource, we still can’t get them. It really is a crisis to health care right now. I don’t know where the breaking point is going to be but it feels like we’re moving quickly in that direction.”
Nafziger, who is also an infectious disease specialist, said, “I think things are very difficult and they are likely to become more difficult because the delta variant does appear to be more transmissible and you partner that with an unwillingness to take measures to control the spread of the virus on the part of important leaders and this is where we end up.”
THE RESULTS
When hospitals no longer have beds, people who have important procedures scheduled will have them canceled, both doctors said.
Nafziger said patients should try to be flexible and use urgent care and physician offices. Obviously, if someone has a serious emergency they should go to the ER.
He said it’s difficult when people come in for testing and evaluation at the emergency department when those tasks could easily be managed at a doctor’s office. By law, the ER has to take care of them, he said.
“We want to take care of emergencies in our emergency room, but we don’t want it to be a situation where people are using it as a convenience when they’re not actually sick enough that they need to be seen in the emergency room,” Nafziger said. “Obviously, that’s going to be a personal call for each individual, but I think many people can figure out when they’re not actually significantly ill and when they could see their physician or be seen in an urgent care setting. But even the urgent care has really been booked to the gills because people are sick, they need to/want to have testing and all the COVID activity is piled onto other illnesses. I think we’re seeing a resurgence of other respiratory illnesses now that people aren’t wearing masks in public.”
People are getting sick with RSV, parainfluenza virus cases and lots of viral illnesses, which clinically overlap with the mild or early cases of COVID-19, Nafziger said.
He’s hearing about children who are sick with RSV or COVID or sick with both.
“We don’t have a pediatric hospital in Elkhart County,” he said. “This is a real challenge for finding beds for these children with, I think with delta, but again it’s hard to sort out how much of this is delta vs. that people are not willing to wear masks and and are not doing the same kind of physical distancing as they did earlier in the pandemic, but there’s a lot of illness in kids these days, and some of that is severe enough for people to end up in the hospital.”
He has heard of a local child who recently had to be taken to a hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to find a pediatric hospital bed.
“It’s a grim situation,” Nafziger said.
When Goshen wasn’t on diversion, people from Michigan were being admitted. A sick person from Florida was sent to Indianapolis, he said, adding “That creates nightmare situations for families if a loved one is transferred out of state.”
Bache said if every hospital in the region is requesting diversion, then an ambulance has to transport the patient to Elkhart General anyways.
“That results in full waiting rooms, you know hours and hours and hours of wait for people to move through the system,” she said. “We can’t get patients beds upstairs, so then they’re waiting in ERs for a day until they get to an inpatient bed. We’re postponing surgeries again. Anyone that needs an inpatient bed for a surgical procedure that procedure is really at risk for being postponed at this time because we need to save the beds for the people who are having acute emergencies.”
And they cannot open more beds like they did in November because they don’t have the workforce, the nurses or the doctors.
“All of our staff is really stretched, and really after doing this for 18 months, everybody is so so fatigued,” she said. “It’s hard.”
Staff are working hard at the hospital and they’re trying to carry the message about the importance of being vaccinated and wearing mask, she said, “and we still have people that don’t believe that, and we still have a 35% vaccination rate in our county, and we have schools going back with masks optional … and it’s such a huge disconnect between what is going on in health care and the general public, how they’re behaving.”
Masks work, Bache said. She believes they were the reason why the area didn’t see RSV and flu last year.
Now there are vaccines, and people don’t want to get vaccinated, she said. That includes some employees.
Elkhart General has a mandatory vaccination policy in place for its employees. There are people who have chosen to go elsewhere rather than get vaccinated, Bache said. But a lot of staff have chosen to get vaccinated. She believes that with the recent FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine that more businesses will require vaccinations and it will become more standard.
RISING NUMBERS
The numbers in Elkhart County appear to be rising, Nafziger said.
It takes about a week from the time a person tests positive to their hospitalization in the more severe cases.
“It’s very concerning that we’re not over the peak at this point,” he said. “I would encourage people to think about what they’re doing and how they’re interacting with other individuals if they can physically distance or cancel events.”
He hopes people are not planning large indoor Labor Day events.
Nafziger, speaking for himself and not the hospital, said he urges people to communicate with community leaders who have the ability to influence masking behavior.
“I go to Walmart and I feel like I’m the only person wearing a mask,” he said.
It’s unfortunate, he said that people who are not vaccinated have stopped wearing their masks after the CDC said those who are vaccinated could go maskless.
“I think that has contributed to where we are now,” he said.
Elkhart County and Indiana in general are in red on the CDC’s chart, which means the county is at the highest level of transmission. That is why masking up indoors is suggested.
“Without any local government authority requiring masking, I think we’ll continue to see more of the same,” Nafziger said. “I think there are more people who have changed their mind about getting vaccinated.” But, he pointed out, “It’s going to be really hard for us to get out of this mess with just vaccination.”
Those who get the Pfizer dose now will have their second shot in three weeks and then they will not be fully vaccinated for another two weeks.
What will bring the numbers down more quickly in the short term are masking and physical distancing, he said.
However, he pointed out, vaccinations will ultimately be what helps end the pandemic.
Nafziger added that many people are also not participating in contact tracing, which can result in further spread.
“I think at this point you have to assume you’re either going to have to get vaccinated or you’re going to get COVID,” he said. “Maybe you’ve already had COVID, but we are seeing some cases of reinfection and I think vaccination is still going to be a critical part of responding to this virus.”
LAGRANGE COUNTY
Tami Bingle, public relations manager for Parkview Health, stated, “Parkview LaGrange Hospital has not been on diversion and currently has adequate capacity. Though we have seen an increase in COVID-19 activity, most hospitalizations are for other care needs. We have experienced some staffing challenges due to higher-than-average volumes, but we have been able to maintain all services.”
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY
Joy Lohse, director of media relations for Lutheran Health Network, which operated Kosciusko Community Hospital, stated, “Like many areas of the country, Lutheran Health Network hospitals including Kosciusko Community Hospital are seeing an increase in admissions of COVID-positive patients and challenges with staffing. We currently have capacity in both medical and critical units and can provide care for anyone who needs medical attention. This is a day-to-day situation and we are monitoring it carefully.
“Our team has adapted regularly based on what we have learned during the pandemic. We are actively hiring for new nurses on our team and are filling gaps with contracted nurses. Lutheran Health Network urges all to take the steps necessary to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19. Put your health first and seek the care that you need, especially in an emergency. We encourage all to be vaccinated.”
