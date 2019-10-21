GOSHEN — Goshen Hospital employees were given a chance Monday to say goodbye to the core of the health complex that was built in 1954. The so-long came ahead of the demolition of the original hospital building to make way for a four-story structure that will provide private rooms with modern amenities.
As she toured a building she knows well, Donna Cripe stopped to pen a saying on a remembrance board in a hallway.
“I was moving uptown in the old hospital when I moved out here,” Cripe said.
That “uptown” hospital building opened in 1913 in a converted home in the 100 block of North Fifth Street, according to the history book, “Goshen, The First 100 years.”
Cripe served as a nurse from 1955 to 1995, eventually becoming the head of director of the operating room and surgery services.
Monday, Cripe and other former employees were hosted by the hospital for tours of the oldest parts of the hospital building and to share memories with their former co-workers.
“I was here a few months back earlier this year with my husband,” she said, “and I was looking out the window at the former hospital, the first edition, and they told me they were going to tear it down and I almost cried.”
The building was where careers were made and friends were found. Cripe pointed out the original building was opened in 1955, and she can remember when patients were moved by ambulance from the old hospital on North Fifth Street to the new structure.
Cripe agreed her career at what was then called Goshen General Hospital, was rewarding.
“Yeah it was, she said. “I loved it here.”
Administrator Randal Christophel said he often heard the hospital had been built in a cornfield. Vintage pictures of the groundbreaking activities in 1953, he said, show corn plants in the background, confirming the memories of old-timers.
“It is interesting the number of changes, uses and transitions with this building over the years,” Christophel said. “It has been well used and served us well.”
The hospital’s board announced in 2018 the hospital would undergo multi-phased $87 million expansion and modernization project. The largest part of the campus changes will be the demolition of the 1955 portion of the hospital. That will be replaced by a four-story tower that will house private patient rooms large enough to house medical equipment and host visiting family members for overnight stays. The demolition is set to begin in mid-December, according to Christophel.
The changes to the health care facilities are needed because modern needs of patients are far different than they were in 1955, or even a decade ago.
Christophel said the average patient profile in Goshen has changed.
“People are way sicker, in our terms they are way more acute, than they used to be. And so, we do a great job of keeping people out of the hospital and what that means is the ones that are here are way sicker than the average was 20 years ago.”
In addition, patients are seen by at least three physicians under the hospital’s collaborative care model.
The old mix of shared rooms with a few private rooms no longer serves the patient community, he said. For instance, the hospital has 122 patient rooms, he indicated, but all those rooms can never be used because of restrictions on mixing sexes and the need to isolate disease-carrying patients to reduce the chances for spreading infections. The new tower will have 108 rooms, which will all be usable at any time.
TOURS
Volunteers guided former employees through the old building. The staff had posted signs indicating all the uses each departments had been used for over the life of the building, which denoted all the remodels.
Peggy Wysong, a clinical nurse in critical care, was one of the people leading tours. She took a group of local media representatives through the hallways, where “Fun Facts” about each area were posted. Those facts chronicled the uses each area had been put to since 1955. The administration area, for instance, has been used for human relations, volunteers, a cancer center, rehabilitation, transcription, library, word processing, quality assurance, clinical informatics, scheduling and infection prevention.
Those passing through poked their heads through doorways for a last look at where they spent so many years.
Katrina Peters, a registered nurse still working at the hospital, paused to write a farewell message on one of the hallway boards.
“It is an emotional change, but it’s exciting,” she said. “I think it will be fabulous for the patients and staff because of the direction we are heading, as far as the rooms and patient care, will be much more up-to-date.”
Roger Schneider can be reached at rschneider@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 309. Follow Roger on Facebook and also on Twitter @rschneider_TGN
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.