GOSHEN — After nearly six years, Goshen Health is finally prepared to present their updated patient tower to the public.
“Frankly, it was just wearing out so we knew we needed to replace that facility,” explained Goshen Health President & CEO Randy Christophel.
The original structure was built in 1953. With 26 rooms on the second floor for progressive care, 20 on the third floor for general medical, and 12 on the fourth floor for surgical patients, the new patient tower has 58 patient rooms. They also plan to renovate the three floors of the existing building to the same standard of all private rooms for a total of 105 private rooms.
The new tower features fewer beds than the hospital had previously. At 122 rooms today, only 40% of them are private, the rest are semi-private, which can be problematic for healthcare providers in the modern era.
“It makes it rather difficult for us to attempt to get the right disease state, get the right gender, get the right everything in those rooms, and they’re very small,” said Goshen Health Vice President of Hospital Operations Mark Podgorski. “These (new) rooms were designed with family in mind and the caregiver in mind, so there’s a generous space for encouraging, and family to partake in their loved one’s care.”
Podgorski explained that with semi-private patient rooms, occupancy tends to max out around 80%.
“Just imagine a caregiver trying to come in and share some confidential information with a patient and having some stranger in a bed next to them. The curtains are not soundproof at all, and so trying to maintain confidentiality and privacy and delivering, sometimes, very serious news and then sharing it with a neighbor that no one knows, that in and of itself, is disturbing for our staff to have to do, not to mention the patient or the person in the bed next to them.”
The new patient bedrooms also feature state-of-the-art technology, as well as generous space for pretty of variable situations.
“The integration that’s being done is truly amazing. I believe that this is one of the first projects that I’m ever going to be involved with where the advancement of technology is actually going to create time for our caregivers,” Podgorski said. “The automatic charting that happens — even simple tasks as weighing patients or taking vital signs — is going to be automated and populate the medical record automatically. It will allow for more quality time for caregivers with patients.”
Larger patient spaces mean wider bathroom doors for wheelchair accessibility, space for bed mobility and code teams in case of emergency, enlarged smart beds that send informational charts to staff, lifts from the ceiling, convertible tablet-couch-bed for families, staff nooks outside every other room and plenty of technology and other organizational systems to make medical practice quicker and simpler for staff for daily use and for emergencies.
Administration not only did a mock cardboard design early on, but later ran scenarios to ensure the rooms fit staff needs perfectly.
“They don’t see in 3-D from a 2-D drawing. Caregivers work in three dimensions,” he said. “When they built it in 3-D, it was like the light bulb went on. We really didn’t realize it until we ran work scenarios that went through that space, actually did a code, actually tried to assist the patient in the bathroom, attempted to work on the patient in the bed. What we started with on paper, we ended up with something different and much improved when we were finished.”
The new patient tower is also built to handle another 20 patient rooms, with plumbing and basic construction already complete so that if the need arises, construction on the additional rooms will be quite and more cost effective.
“In the history of health care, we went from hospitals that were essentially one large room with beds surrounding a caregiver, and then semi-privates were quote an advancement from that, and now we’ve gotten to the place where we need to have our own spaces,” said Podgorski, citing society and privacy as the cause for caring about that. “Everyone else in the healthcare industry is moving to private rooms. Our patients deserve it.”
On the first floor, there is a renovated cafeteria, provider’s lounge, outdoor lounge, administrative office spaces and a new coffee bar.
Fundraising for the project brought in over $12 million of the total $98 million project cost.
The initial design was proposed in 2017 and approved by the board in Jan. 2018. Ground broke on Nov. 4, 2019 and the original patient tower was demolished by December 2019, just three months before the pandemic broke out worldwide.
“We ask ourselves, ‘Would we make this decision, would we proceed, knowing the pandemic was coming and I think the answer is clearly ‘Yes.’ said Goshen Health CEO Christophel. “This is just way too important for our patients and our communities.”
Administrative staff will move in at the end of March. Staff will begin stocking and simulation training and hospital administration is planning to begin moving patients April 24.
After patients and staff are moved into the new location, administration wants to begin updates on the rest of the hospital to match the new patient tower.
“When you come to a hospital, it’s a time of need, and we are grateful as an organization to be there and provide those acts of caring from our amazing medical staff- clinical, and other colleagues,” Christophel said.
