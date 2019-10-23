LAGRANGE — More than a dozen animals were seized from a property in LaGrange County amid an apparent neglect investigation.
LaGrange County police and Indiana Board of Animal Health staff, under a warrant, searched Larry Myers Sr.’s property around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday and found several animals needing medical care beyond what they were receiving, police said in a news release. An address wasn’t provided.
Police said 11 dogs were taken due to physical condition, lack of proper shelter and a lack of proof of immunizations. Animal Health board staff also recommended seizing three horses, two calves and a goat for reasons that included neglect, inadequate medical care and no proof of immunizations, police said in the release.
The search also revealed several areas indicating improper disposals of animal carcasses, according to the release.
Police issued citations for possession of too many animals without a kennel license and for having false and fictitious plates on a vehicle.
No arrests were made at the scene, police said. Additional charges could be sought in the case as the investigation remains underway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.