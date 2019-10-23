SYRACUSE [mdash] Jerry Searfoss, 74, Syracuse, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, at his home. He was born on March 25, 1945, in Syracuse to Alva and Eva (Ritter) Searfoss. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Vietnam. On Dec. 27, 1980, he married Kathy Shidler. She survives. He was a r…