Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for... Northeastern Elkhart County in north central Indiana... West central Lagrange County in northeastern Indiana... Southeastern Cass County in southwestern Michigan... * Until 1230 AM EDT. * At 937 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to training thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will also result in minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen near the Indiana Michigan stateline with another 1 to 2 inches likely from near Bristol to Shipshewana. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Simonton Lake, Middlebury, Bristol, Union, Shipshewana and Adamsville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&