MILLERSBURG — A horse is dead and a total of seven people sustained injuries, of varying degrees, following a Jeep versus buggy crash Saturday evening.
Andrea Marchand, 32, Goshen, was driving a 2017 Jeep Compass westbound on C.R. 40, near Millersburg, at about 7:31 p.m., when her vehicle disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of C.R. 37, an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office news release stated. The Jeep collided with a southbound horse drawn buggy driven by Randy Miller, 31, Millersburg, as well as the paint horse which was pulling the buggy.
A passenger in the buggy, Karen Miller, 30, sustained head injuries, was transported by helicopter to Parkview Regional Medical Center. Marchand and and two juvenile passengers in her vehicle were transported by ambulance to Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Randy Miller reported no injuries, but he and three other occupants of the buggy, all children, with scrapes, were taken by ambulance to Goshen Hospital.
Both the buggy and the Jeep sustained all-over damage, the release added.
Goshen, Syracuse and Clinton Fire Departments responded, and Millerburg Fire Department was called in for a mutual aid request at 7:51 p.m.
The crash remains under investigation.