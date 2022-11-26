Co-owners Stefan King and Joe Hull so enjoyed craft beers over the years, that they wanted to bring that love to the community. Therein, they saw an opportunity to bring the idea to Kosciusko County. So, in May 2017, they purchase the old Leesburg mill.
Leesburg Mill
This Leesburg landmark had been in the Bleile family generations until a cousin purchased the farm mill and opened a mercantile. When that closed, the building remained empty for several years until high school buddies, Stefan and Joe wandered bye, and their dream became a reality.
Stefan honed his skills as general manager at the Barbee Hotel Restaurant, and introduced that establishment to craft beers. Now the restaurant offers many of the best craft beers in the area. Stefan brought that experience and his many contacts to Hoplore.
With Joe being brew master, the two partners have put together a popular gastropub and brewery. They currently have eight of their own formulized brews, plus others.
Every Thursday, Hoplore introduces their latest creation — many of them IPA’s. Stefan says: “IPAs are different, and we prefer New England IPA’s. They are focused on flavor and don’t favor the bitterness of west coast IPA’s.”
In asking Stefan about how they come up with these unusual flavors, he says, “we try our take on some of the better beers we’ve experienced.”
It takes seven to 14 days to create a new brew batch.
To sample, I decided on a tasting fight:
• Outskirts — a delicious cream ale and their most popular brew
• Freedom Pie — a fermented brew with rhubarb and strawberries
• Brian’s Milkshake
• All Souls — a stout brewed with vanilla bean
After sampling all, I agree with the populous and rate the Outskirts as the best.
Food Menu is Simplistic
Using local sources, the food menu offers starters, sandwiches and a barbecue platter. With a focus on barbecue, the menu includes brisket and pulled pork sandwiches and a combo sandwich. Then, there is the Horney Dog that come from a North Webster farm that raises long horn cattle, and makes their all-beef dogs from that herd.
Recently, the most popular sandwich has been the smoked brisket.
The soft pretzels and beer cheese starter has been a favorite. The beer cheese is made with a hint of pineapple.
All sandwiches are served with house-made kettle chips and pickles.
One item that caught my eye was the spinach and arugula salad that’s served with strawberries, pecans, feta cheese and a house-made maple-balsamic vinaigrette.
Other interesting items served over the years include smoked fish and smoked duck. The duck tacos are particularly popular. They serve it with red cabbage, feta and a balsamic reduction
Community Center
Although special events weren’t initially in the conversation, requests kept pouring-in for special events, Hoplore is now fulfilling requests for birthday parties and wedding receptions.
Hoplore is an ideal location to hang out and converse. There’s bar room seating for 26 to 30, family room seating for 30 and outside patio seating for at least 32. On weekends, it has been standing room only.
Expanding to Warsaw
The success in Leesburg dictated that Hoplore expand into a major market to expose their beers to the masses. To that end, they found a spot in a strip on Market Street in Warsaw, and they pounced.
Opening in September 2021, this new location includes the same brews and menu that is served at the old mill; however, there is one difference. This location’s menu is family style. Many popular items are offered including the barbecue charcuterie board, fermented pickles, smoked salmon dip, tacos (including an unusual tandoori chicken taco), smoked brisket and pulled pork, mac and cheese, seasoned potato wedges, smoked whitefish dip and the fiery house-made kimchi.
Either of the Hoplore locations have become delightful destinations for craft beer connoisseurs, and a luscious location for barbecue treats.