GOSHEN — Dr. Steven Hope, interim superintendent for Goshen Community Schools, was officially named as the district’s new superintendent during a meeting of the Goshen school board Monday evening.
Hope, who was first hired back in 2017 as deputy superintendent in charge of secondary education, has been serving as interim superintendent for the district since July 1, filling the role left vacant by former GCS Superintendent Diane Woodworth, who officially retired from the position in June.
“Thank you all very much. I’m thrilled at the opportunity,” Hope said following Monday’s announcement. “To this board, thank you very much for the confidence. I appreciate that. I want this community to know, they took this job very seriously. They put hours, and hours, and hours into this, and I am thrilled that you have selected me, and I won’t let you down.
“They have chosen me to lead this district, and they’ve not done this lightly. They have a lot of pride and joy in this community,” he added of his appointment. “They took a lot of time, a lot of determination, a lot of thought went into that, and I appreciate all of that, and I appreciate the confidence you have in me to take over this district that is so near and dear for all of you.”
Hope also made a point of thanking Woodworth, who helped recruit him to GCS, as well as the district’s many teachers and staff, who he said welcomed him with open arms from the get-go.
“I’d like to thank all of the Goshen Community Schools teachers and staff. You’ve just been a joy to work with since I stepped into this district Day 1. We’re going to continue to do some great work together, and I just feel it’s a great privilege and honor to work with all of you,” he said. “And to the Goshen community at large, thanks for welcoming me to Goshen. ... I give you my word that we will make sure that Goshen Community Schools is a place where every single student succeeds.”
A LONG SEARCH
According to board president Bradd Weddell, while the board had initially planned on searching for a permanent replacement for Woodworth prior to her retirement on June 30, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in that search being temporarily put on hold.
Given all the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 virus, the board’s members ultimately decided it would be in the district’s best interest to appoint an interim superintendent from the district’s existing pool of administrators who would then serve in the position for the remainder of the year, with the intention being to pick up the search for a permanent replacement at a later date.
“So, officially on Aug. 3, we did reopen our search for our superintendent. The search was open for six weeks, and it officially closed on Sept. 14,” Weddell said of the process. “On Oct. 2, we met with the entire university search team, which consisted of professors from Ball State University, Indiana State University, Purdue University and Indiana University. They spent the day with us, and reviewed the pool of candidates that applied for the job. I will say, we were blown away with the individuals that wanted to apply for this role, a very diverse population of individuals from across the state.”
The board would go on to conduct a number of interviews throughout October, meeting with a variety of candidates in order to determine the best fit for Woodworth’s replacement.
“On Nov. 4, we as a board met and felt we narrowed it down to a singular candidate. So, that gets us here, tonight,” Weddell said of the search’s conclusion. “So, with all that, we are here to formally announce that we would like to proceed forward with Dr. Steve Hope as the superintendent for Goshen Community Schools effectively starting on Jan. 1, 2021, with an initial contract of two and a half years.
“We are quite thrilled. Steve has done an absolutely fantastic job as our interim superintendent,” Weddell added prior to Monday’s vote. “Talk about a real-life job interview, trying to reopen a district in the middle of a pandemic, bringing really a district together, and a community together. We can’t be more thrilled. So, it is my ask that we move forward with approval of the contract.”
Weddell’s fellow board members agreed, and Hope’s contract was approved unanimously. According to the contract, Hope will be paid $132,000 annually for his services.
HOPE’S BACKGROUND
The Goshen school board provided the following background information about Hope.
Hope earned his bachelor’s degree in Art Education from Western Michigan University, received a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Indiana University South Bend, and a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from Purdue University in 2017.
Before coming to GCS, Hope was employed by the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corp.
During his years at PHM, Hope worked as an art teacher, dean of students, director of counseling, assistant principal, associate principal, and then as principal from 2006 to 2017.
While at Penn, Hope increased the graduation rate from 79% to 97%, increased the number of graduates who earned Academic Honors diplomas from 25% to over 50%, and increased enrollment in dual-credit classes by 200%, while also decreasing the drop-out rate from approximately 75 per year to zero. Hope also took Penn High School from a school with average student achievement on state-mandated tests to a school that consistently scored among the top high schools in Indiana.
In 2015, Hope was named Indiana Principal of the Year.
As assistant superintendent of secondary education and deputy superintendent at GCS, Hope provided oversight for technology, secondary schools, alternative schools, school safety and security, K-12 counseling, and the design and construction of the $10 million addition at Goshen High School and the new Intermediate School, which will open for the 2021-22 school year.
Under his supervision and guidance, the graduation rate at Goshen High School also increased from 81.8% to 93.2%, the highest in Elkhart County.
THE PATH FORWARD
During his time with GCS, Hope has stated that one of his main goals for the district is to provide the professional development and support teachers need, so that teachers are equipped to meet the needs of every student, and that all students will experience success and be well-prepared for the future.
In the spring of 2019, the Goshen Community Relations Commission joined GCS in organizing a Community Conversation to bring together residents of diverse backgrounds to discuss race relations and how the diverse community could work together. Hope was a member of the steering committee for the initial conversation, and then during the 2019-20 school year, he led the GCS team in planning six more community conversations with the CRC. The conversations drew community leaders and elected officials, as well as students, professors and retirees, which led to valuable communication among diverse subsets of people in Goshen.
When Hope was named the interim superintendent of GCS in July 2020, he implemented a new Equity and Inclusion Council to continue the work started by the GCS/CRC joint venture.
The purpose of the council will be to guide the work at GCS to collapse any disparities in opportunities and outcomes for all students. The council will include students, teachers, administrators, community members and board members.
In forming the council, Hope has stated that he wants the council to work on anti-bias training, achievement gap disparities, and curricular changes to ensure that every student in a Goshen school is supported on their road to becoming a graduate and successfully transitions to a post-secondary plan.
According to Hope, he and his wife, Becky, an art teacher at Penn High School, have long enjoyed Goshen’s restaurants, venues, and arts and cultural events, and they often visited Goshen when they lived in Osceola.
Upon moving to Goshen two years ago, and despite the pandemic altering many of Goshen’s activities, he noted that the two have enjoyed settling into their new life in Goshen.
Together they have three adult daughters, Mairede, Cecilia, and Savannah, two sons-in-law, and two grandchildren, Brayden and Bronx.
