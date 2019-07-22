Hoosiers should pay attention to mail from the state Department of Revenue

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is advising Hoosiers to always check their letters because they might not know what’s inside.
The DOR wants people to make sure that they check letters that come from the department because they usually contain either a tax refund check or a request for more information.
DOR Commissioner Adam Krupp, in a press release on Monday, implored Hoosiers to not ignore the letters.
“If you receive mail from DOR, please do not ignore it,” Krupp said. “I assure you, ignoring correspondence will not make it disappear. There are countless examples of unfortunate situations involving financial penalties that resulted from simply ignoring our mail. Remember, DOR contacts customers by U.S. mail first, so it is imperative that everyone opens and responds to each notice sent.”
The DOR stated that the letters usually are asking for additional information so that they can process tax returns. If a recipient of one of these letters doesn’t respond in a timely manner, the tax returns will stay unprocessed, which means penalties and interest owed for the person who is getting the tax return.
The DOR also wants to warn Indiana residents that if they receive a phone call from someone claiming to be in the DOR, then it is a scam. The department only sends information out through the U.S. mail service.
If anyone has questions about scammers or the information in the letters, call the DOR’s customer service at 317-232-2240 between 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
TheStatehouseFile.com is a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
