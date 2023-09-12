Following Tuesday’s announcement regarding impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden, a number of Indiana representatives offered related statements.
“Serious allegations have come to light about President Biden’s involvement with his son’s overseas business dealings that can’t be ignored,” Sen. Mike Braun stated by email. “We need to get to the full truth, and an impeachment inquiry is the right way to do that.”
Congressman Rudy Yakym issued the following statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“It’s clear President Biden was involved in his family’s corrupt and lucrative influence peddling schemes and repeatedly lied about it,” Yakym stated. “I support Speaker McCarthy’s decision to open an impeachment inquiry so we can obtain more documents and get Americans the answers they deserve.”
Sen. Todd Young offered a brief statement as well.
“For years, I have warned against snap impeachments and snap impeachment trials,” Young said by email. “I hope my House colleagues complete a thorough investigation before going down this serious path to impeachment.”