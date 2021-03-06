LIGONIER — It may not sound like Hoosier Hysteria in Indiana’s gyms because of pandemic mitigation rules, but thanks to a decrease in infection rates some Hoosiers are enjoying the madness after all.
Fans have been getting their chance to cheer this week during the IHSAA boys basketball sectional contest, which continue through today. With COVID-19 restrictions relaxing slightly, sectional games have actually had fans — unlike the beginning of basketball season where there were little to no fans in attendance.
Capacity levels have varied by location at each sectional site.
- At West Noble, the capacity level was up to 1,000 tickets, which people could purchase at the gate.
- Westview allowed 1,500 spectators and tickets were available at the gate.
- The historic Elkhart Northside Gym site allowed each team to have 400 spectators. Tickets had to be purchased in advance.
- At Bethany Christian, 50 tickets per team were available in advance and, in addition, 150 tickets were available at the gate.
At Tuesday’s sectional match up between Tippy Valley and Wawasee at West Noble High School, Athletic Director Tom Schermerhorn said, “Honestly, we’ll always feel like anytime we have the opportunity to host any of the IHSAA tournaments, it’s a privilege. We appreciate the other schools in the sectional having enough faith in us to put on a good tournament and hopefully take care of the kids, fans, treat everybody well, and hopefully good hospitality.”
With the Indiana COVID-19 guidelines loosening to allow greater capacities of crowds, Schermerhorn said, “Obviously, the last month has been a good change in the state of Indiana and across the country. I think at the same time you still have to be cautious, and I think people are doing a good job. I feel like we could always a little bit better, but I’m happy to see kids here. I’m happy to see the family members, see the cheerleaders. I’m happy to see the teams, and see the communities support them.”
One thing the IHSAA has asked West Noble to do is to clear the gym and to have just two fan bases at the school at a time.
“I think that’s a responsible thing to do,” he said. For the most part, Schermerhorn said, people are wearing masks and people have done a fairly good job with that.
COVID-19 has brought changes to the mix of hosting IHSAA sectional events.
Schermerhorn said, “You just follow local and state guidelines. So protocol is whatever advisory status you are within the county and the state. Our superintendent has brought me abreast as to what he’s wanted and he wants to see. That’s why we’ve limited spectators. We don’t want to have more than 1,000 people in this gym that seats over 2,000 people. So we want to keep to less than 50% capacity. And as far as the precautions with the teams, locker rooms and the warming up — things like that — we’ve tried to do our best there to limit as much contact. But I think for the kids, I think it’s just hopefully a really positive experience.”
Not everyone is comfortable being in a large crowd yet, he pointed out. For those people, plus grandmas, grandpas and out-of-state people, West Noble livestreamed the games.
“We’ve done that all year,” Schermerhorn said, “but during the IHSAA tournament there is a $10 fee for the livestream, and that is governed by the IHSAA. ... We’ve tried to do that because I’ve got parents that haven’t been to a basketball game this year, and I doubt they’ll come this week. That’s OK, but hopefully they have an opportunity to watch the game and be supportive of their (kid).”
Schermerhorn said people cannot let their guard down around this virus.
“We can’t let another wave come back,” he said. “People are getting vaccinated. I’m looking forward to when I get that opportunity on getting vaccinated. We just have to stay vigilant with it and not let our guard down. Once again I’m thankful that we can have fans come out and watch the kids play.”
The crowds are back bringing life back to desolate gyms across Indiana, Schermerhorn said, adding, “You can just hear it. We’re sitting here in the locker room and you can hear every basket, you can hear every cheer, see the students out here supporting their classmates and their schoolmates. So it is a pretty cool environment.”
And West Noble will do its part to keep everyone safe. “We’re just being a little extra cautious and the big thing is that we just need people to help us out and abide by the guidelines.”
