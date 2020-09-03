The Hoosier Films annual festival, which will be presented completely online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will feature a movie with local ties.
Among the movies being presented this year is “Sandcastles,” which features Jordan Hodges, of Goshen, who wrote, produced and stars in the film.
Other local ties to movie include “Panic Attack!” which was created by Eileen Omeara, who is originally from South Bend, and “BlackBlue,” which was written and directed by a South Bend native currently living in Fort Wayne. The majority of the crew from the film is from South Bend, and several of the case have ties to Indiana, according to a news release from Hoosier Films.
“Mama Yen” is a documentary short film shot completely in South Bend by Jiale Hu, who was part of the Notre Dame FTT undergraduate program.
Festival-goers can stream festival films on demand on the Hoosier Films streaming platform for the duration of the festival.
All pass-holders will also have access to live-streamed films, interactive Q&A sessions, and more on the Hopin.to platform.
The festival was originally planned for March 2020, but due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19 it was rescheduled for today through Sunday.
“We’re grateful for the community’s support of Hoosier Films, especially the venues, vendors, and sponsors who have been so helpful and flexible while we adjust our plans,” Hoosier Films co-founder and CEO Meredith McGriff said. “Our top priority this year is to keep everyone safe and healthy.”
The festival, which is limited to films made in Indiana and/or by Indiana filmmakers, will screen 40 films, including three feature films and 37 short films. Filmmakers included in the festival hail from all over the state of Indiana, and the films cover a range of genres, including comedy, drama, sci-fi, horror and more.
Hoosier Films recently announced the launch of its Roku channel. The company was awarded funding through the Indiana Technical Assistance Program (INTAP) of the Indiana Small Business Development Center (isbdc.org) earlier in 2020, Hoosier Films officials stated in the news release. INTAP provides funding to help Indiana small businesses overcome technical project hurdles, helping those companies to contract with professional service providers in order to grow their business.
Through the program, Hoosier Films worked with local software development company Future Wonder to develop a Roku channel. Although Hoosier Films was already available on phones, tablets and computers, this new development makes the regional streaming service more easily accessible on televisions. Roku is a hardware platform that delivers streaming content directly to consumers’ televisions, similar to Apple TV, Amazon Fire, or Google Chromecast. Currently more than 30% of smart TVs being produced have Roku built-in. Some Blu-Ray players and other devices are also Roku enabled.
Hoosier Films subscribers do not have to pay extra to utilize the Roku channel; it is included with all subscriptions, and anyone who purchases a film through Hoosier Films will be able to watch it on Roku, as well. Hoosier Films streaming costs $12 annually, and subscribers receive access to a wide selection of films made by Indiana filmmakers. Those attending the Hoosier Films annual festival — which has shifted online this year due to the pandemic — will also be able to utilize the Roku channel to stream festival films.
“This was an especially exciting time to launch the Roku channel because our annual festival is next week” McGriff said. “We’re so glad to be able to offer this expanded viewing capability to audiences this year.” Subscribers can visit hoosierfilms.com/roku to add the channel to their Roku devices
Hoosier Films can also be found on Facebook (www.facebook.com/HoosierFilms), Instagram (www.instagram.com/HoosierFilms), and Twitter (www.twitter.com/Hoosier_Films), and by following the festival hashtag, #HFAF2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.