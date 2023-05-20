NAPPANEE — Several law enforcement officials led a parade out the gates of Nappanee Power From the Past on the last day of National Police Week during an event meant to honor the Boys in Blue.
They came from local jurisdictions, county sheriff departments, and state troopers to be a part of the Red Loves The Blue tractor drive Saturday.
“Every situation they run into is a bad one,” said Nappanee Power From the Past member Rob Meyers. “Here, we want it to be a good one so at least they knew today that we love and respect them. I hope they appreciate it. I think they do.”
It was second annual tractor drive honoring fallen officers held by Nappanee Power From the Past. Last year there were around 30 tractors last year, and Meyers said this year, 51 tractors raised $3,220 for Indiana Fallen Heroes through free will donations.
“For me, it’s because I don’t like the way law enforcement’s been treated lately,” Meyers said. “I want these guys to know that we want to live in a society that is law and order and we appreciate what they do.”
As recently as March, Michiana lost an officer in the line of duty, so for local supporters, but concern for police safety hits home. In Auburn March 3, Indiana State Trooper James R. Bailey, 50, died while he was deploying up on I-69. Another trooper had been attempting to initiate a traffic stop for a vehicle driving erratically at a high rate of speed down the highway.
Meanwhile, a 15-year veteran of the force, Bailey, was assisting with a weather-related traffic backup when Terry Dewaine Sands II, 42, Marion, allegedly attempted to bypass the blockade and drove straight into Bailey. Sands would later tell police that he was aiming for Bailey’s car and may have been suicidal, claiming that Bailey jumped out in front of him, although police body cam footage indicates otherwise. Sands faces life in prison without parole for the murder charge along with three other related charges.
“I don’t living in that society,” Meyers said. “I want a safe society.”
Funds raised from the Red Loves the Blue tractor drive support Indiana Fallen Heroes, a nonprofit organization that helps families of officers who have died in the state of Indiana, like Bailey, who left behind a wife and two children.
Bailey was one of four officers who died in the line of duty since last year’s Red Loves the Blue tractor pull. For three of those officers, murder charges have been filed. One man, Carl Roy Webb Boards II, accused in the murder of 24-year-old Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz July 31, 2022 is at risk of the death penalty if the prosecution succeeds.
“They’re no different than us,” Meyers said. “They never know where the end of their road is.”
Indiana’s numbers, however, are after from high compared to the rest of the country, where 42 officer deaths have been reported since January. In 2022, the total was 246, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.
“This is preventable,” Meyers said. “Part of this is to make sure, to let them know, build their morale, so that they can go out there and do their jobs.”
Meyers also thanked the Northern Indiana Johnny Poppers Club of New Paris for a $1,000 donation to the cause.