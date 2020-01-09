INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana Senate committee approved a measure on Thursday that would require township trustees to place homeless residents in county homes or give them township assistance.
Senate Bill 67 was approved by the Senate Local Government Committee, 8-1. Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, was the only committee member to vote against the bill. Kruse said he was concerned about smaller townships.
Ben Jackson, township trustee from Columbus, Indiana, said all township trustees should work together to compile a list of all available resources for the homeless that includes both public and private sources of help.
The bill now moves to the full Senate.
