GOSHEN — Work is beginning at 10 homeowner sites with projects including insulation, electrical work, plumbing and HVAC, accessibility improvements, windows, and siding as part of the 30th annual Help-A-House home repair program, a partnership of Lacasa, Inc. and the city of Goshen.
Lacasa’s annual Help-A-House Community Work Day in May was canceled, though some limited volunteer opportunities may be available. One volunteer group, led by State Farm agent Scott Roth, was recently able to complete exterior yard work at a Goshen home. State Farm is the 2020 Lead Sponsor of Help-A-House, according to a recent news release from Lacasa officials.
The Help-A-House Community Work Day usually includes deploying more than 200 volunteers one Saturday in May to complete projects at the homes of Goshen homeowners and properties that Lacasa is revitalizing.
The Help-A-House Community Work Day was canceled in accordance with guidance from the CDC and local health officials regarding COVID-19. However, the Help-A-House program itself has continued, with the mission to complete repairs on Goshen homes for households with limited income. The application process is complete, and homes are being repaired and communities revitalized through the Help-A-House program, officials state in the news release.
The Help-A-House program is funded through the city of Goshen’s CDBG funds and donations from local individuals, businesses, and organizations. State Farm is the lead sponsor with a gift of $14,750. Key sponsors with gifts at or above $5,000 include: Everence, Fidler Family Fund, Genesis Products, Goshen Health, Interra Credit Union, Keystone/Crossroads/Dutchmen RV, Lake City Bank, Patrick Industries, and Veada Industries, Inc.
More than 560 homes and families in Goshen have benefited from Help-A-House since its inception in 1991, completing major repairs such as furnace replacements, window replacement, and accessibility additions.
